Dayton resident Cathy Abel supervises elections in Columbia County, one of the state’s least populous counties.
“Even though we're small, we have to do everything a big county would have to do,” she said. “It may be a smaller dose, but we have fewer resources or people to do it with.”
She said she works to make sure each vote counts.
“I have, in the last three years, only had to turn away maybe three ballots for a mismatched signature and no signature because I'll come find you,” Abel said. “It doesn't matter to me how you voted — I don't get into the political polls in this position — but I want everybody to have a voice. If they're going to put the effort out to put a ballot in, let's make sure it counts.”
Columbia County won’t have a primary election this year, but Abel had some early reminders to share with voters thinking ahead to the general election.
“One thing that I stress is that your signature needs to be the one that you have registered with — that is the official one that would go on an envelope,” she said.
There are a number of valid reasons a person’s signature could change, she said, including age, medications, injuries and more, and voters can update their signature by requesting and signing a change form.
Voters can check their registration and learn how to update a signature or address online at bit.ly/44hrOnW or in person at the Auditor’s Office, 341 E. Main St. Suite 3 in Dayton.
Here are questions and answers with Abel.
How did you come into your role as election supervisor?
I started employment here in 2011 under (former auditor) Sharon Richter, and she started me right away into trying to get certified. It takes two years and a test and so many training hours to get certified in general elections. I'm thinking it was 2014 when I became certified. I came into the supervisor position in probably 2018.
What will elections look like in Columbia County this year?
Columbia County will not be holding a primary. All of our races had one or two candidates, this will send us directly to the general election.
We had one partisan race which would have qualified for the primary, except that race was for an unexpired term and only one candidate filed (auditor’s seat). This pushed the race directly to the general election.
What do preparations look like in your office?
Without the primary, we're still kind of going through the same process. Right now the other counties are doing their voter pamphlets. They'll gear up for the ballots and the election and things like that. We are forecasting all of that. We're trying to get all of the voter pamphlets done except for what little straggles in. Working to get the dates right and make sure envelopes are right. Make sure that we have all the supplies and everything that we need to get us through the election.
What is the auditor’s role in this election with the office appearing on the ballot?
(Will Hutchens) has done signature verification training, however, the less contact he has with the election itself, the less controversy. We'll always be transparent on what he does. If I have a question on a signature, I don't mind asking him about that, but everything else he can observe. I would go toward our other employee who's election trained as far as making decisions. Especially anything related to his race, he will not be able to have an opinion about that. I'll be very careful and not even put him in that position of having to do that.
I also have a commissioner and prosecuting attorney who I can turn to for questions.
What training is necessary for election workers, including the auditor?
(The Secretary of State’s Office) now started it on a two-year cycle, so 40 hours of training within those two years, a written test, two general elections. (Hutchens) and I just came back from the election conference. You have to go to at least one in the two years that you're doing your training.
What’s your favorite part of your job?
How I consider this is, this is my village because I was born here. I don't know everybody anymore, but I know a lot of people, and I know how to find out where people are to get a hold of them and have them make a correction or do some type of cure form for their envelopes with no signature or a mismatched signature.
Anybody who calls with questions, hopefully I can give them an answer or find an answer. There's no question that's not relevant, especially in the election. So I'll try to make sure that we have the answers and the backup for those answers and why certain things are how they are.
How do you respond to concerns about election security?
If they would like to observe, we have observation times. They do have to call and make arrangements so that we don't have an overload of people. If there's too many, then they can take turns or make an appointment so that we just have one or two. They can come and watch any part of the process.
What challenges have you faced during your time in this role?
We're always learning, and we’re so small and diverse, that we're not pinpointed. We have to keep on top of things. We constantly have to learn and to try to reach out. It's forever changing.
I don't want to make it sound like we don't keep up because we do, but I think being a small county, we have to rely on ourselves and each other for getting the correct information.
