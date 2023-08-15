Whitman College student Nat Lange, originally of Bainbridge Island, is seeing a different side of Walla Walla this summer.
Outfitted in a neon orange reflective vest, mapping database in hand, Lange has cruised the city on his bicycle from East Isaacs to West Rose, ticking down a list of 155 addresses that need verifying.
He notes entrances, exits and updates that need to be made, inputting the information into the city’s 911 database, where it will benefit emergency dispatchers and responders who need to locate residences and commercial buildings quickly in an emergency.
With only a few more addresses to visit before school resumes, Lange has gotten all he can out of his experience as the city’s Geographical Information System intern.
He’s learned the city’s mapping technology and address quirks — he can tell you why a door marked with a whole number shouldn’t be on the same side of the building as one marked with a fraction — and he’s turned down new streets, met new people.
“It opened my eyes that there’s more happening in this community than Whitman (College), there’s more happening in this community than Main Street,” Lange said. “It feels good to be a part of that. I didn’t feel as a part of that until I started working with the city, really immersing myself in what’s happening here.”
Here are questions and answers with Lange, who is a rising senior studying politics and Hispanic studies. Some responses have been edited for length.
How did you get this internship?
I worked for the city in the spring, actually. Whitman has community fellowships, where different organizations are looking for Whitman students to work for them. I applied to work for the city and the Community Development Block Grant office, and I worked with Lydia Caudill. I was in a meeting in the GIS office, and they said, ‘By the way, we posted this internship. You should apply and you should tell your friends to apply.’
I thought, that's cool. I can keep working with the city. I'm enjoying it. Let’s do this. So I applied and they hired me.
Are you interested in working in municipal government?
The city government has a lot of power to change your life. Something that the city government changes will change your life quicker than something the federal government changes, I have found in my experience. I've been really interested in how this stuff works. Who's making these decisions? How are these decisions made? Once these decisions are made, how do the decisions get enacted?
That kind of drew me into city government, and now that I'm in it, it's definitely a career path that I'm more interested in. If not working as a part of city government, definitely working with city governments in some other capacity is something that I would say that I'm interested in for my future.
Are you seeing parts of the city that you hadn’t seen before?
Yes, and actually having an understanding when someone says where something is, I'm able to actually know where that is now rather than having to punch it into Google Maps. It feels good.
It also feels good to see more of like, here's the people who actually live in Walla Walla, you know, not just the Whitman bubble. I’m talking to a lot of people, meeting more of the community than I would have before. I think really doing a big inventory of addresses has taken me to many different corners of Walla Walla that I didn't really know existed.
Are there any spots that you’ll go back to explore?
Washington Park. Going to school at Whitman, Pioneer Park was much more familiar to me because it's pretty close there. I’d never been to Washington Park and, wow, what a great spot that is. The splash pad — I was biking through and saw this massive water thing. On a hot day, I might go cool off a little bit or relax in the shade over there.
A lot of the places that I go to are just like people's homes, apartments or weird commercial spaces. I didn't realize there's a mall (downtown). There's all these little nooks and crannies of Walla Walla.
What have you learned during your time with the city?
I didn't realize how important the small things were. With this project right now, I'm literally just looking at someone's door and writing it down. It doesn't feel that important to me in that moment, but when I go talk to the fire inspector, that's actually really important. Those small things do end up being important down the line.
The interpersonal politics and contentious votes at City Council are important — those have meaningful impacts on the city and on the people in Walla Walla. But at the same time, a spreadsheet can do a lot for the community. What it says on that spreadsheet, what funds that spreadsheet can release, or what the city can learn from that spreadsheet has a lot to do with city stuff.
