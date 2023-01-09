When the city of Walla Walla hired Lydia Caudill in 2021 to be the Community Development Block Grant Coordinator, Caudill brought her unusual experiences to the table.
The grant program helps connect federal funds to local programs and projects, benefiting residents in need through various agencies and services such as Blue Mountain Action Council.
Caudill had spent three years in Paraguay serving with the Peace Corps, where she worked in agriculture and food systems, part of the connection between food and community development.
When the mission ended, Caudill embarked on her next adventure: biking from Paraguay to Colombia — alone — for 5,000 miles. She was pedaling a human powered bike, no gas or electric motors involved.
Caudill’s travel allowed for her to explore her Mexican-Colombian heritage and form relationships with the indigenous people she often stayed with. She learned about their food systems with a special focus on indigenous communities maintaining control of their own food.
That passion for food sovereignty led her home and ultimately to earn a master's degree in the field.
For her thesis, Caudill worked with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and examined what bridges and barriers the tribes have in passing on traditions and knowledge of "First Foods" — those indigenous peoples have had relationships with for millennia — to their children and their children's children.
Caudill's passion and enthusiasm for the people she worked with is evident. “Working with the CTUIR on my master's thesis was my shining star during COVID,” she said, and the experience doubled down her belief that developing trust through relationships is critical to her work.
Caudill brings her core relationship values to her work with the block grant program.
“Whenever anybody reaches out to me, I really try to make time to meet with them,” she said. “Everyone’s a stakeholder in the city of Walla Walla, anyone can be a potential partner be it community member or organization. And that’s all relational.”
What led you to work in this field?
It could have been volunteering in high school that led me to the field of community development when I got my first experience with the needs of communities. I saw that I could play a part in working with community members to improve their lives. Both my undergraduate and graduate degrees focused on community-identified concerns and community-led initiatives to resolve them. Working with the city in this role allows me to continue working in that way, this time tasked with allocating federal funding to accomplish the prioritized projects.
How do you feel about your relationship with our community?
I have been in Walla Walla since 2016 with a small stint away when I tried to be in-person for grad school. COVID had other plans and called me back shortly afterward. It feels like just enough time to understand all of the relationships that are possible and begin to dive deeper into them. Through my previous position at Sherwood Trust, I have a great relationship with the nonprofit community. I look forward to making more connections with individuals and organizations working in affordable housing and economic development. Specifically, I hope to deepen my connections with Walla Walla’s Latino community.
How does your work serve the community?
The Department of Housing and Urban Development formed the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program to create a transformative impact in local communities with the goal of improving the lives of low- and moderate-income residents. While the CDBG program is new to the city of Walla Walla as of 2014, some of our impacts are already evident, such as through the support of the HUB Youth Service Center, Mercy Corps Microenterprise program, various sidewalk projects, and the Senior Center parking lot improvements. We also fund a home rehabilitation loan program where income-eligible individuals can apply for a 0% interest loan. Please call our partner, the Blue Mountain Action Council, to learn more.
What local projects or programs mean the most to you?
There are so many programs and projects that impress me with their good work in this Valley. Our public library is a gem in our community with so many great offerings for folks of all ages and interests, and free for residents. I am also grateful for Community Council and their dedication to including as many voices as possible to identify community member priorities and then working through actionable steps to advocate for positive change.
What is the toughest part of your job?
Federal regulations. I wish the documentation requirements were less burdensome on the grant recipients, but I understand the importance of ensuring these government funds are appropriately spent and well managed.
What is the most rewarding part of your work?
The most rewarding part of this work is when I am with community members or at community meetings. It is only through the slow process of building my networks, growing relationships through trust, and explaining the possibilities of what we can do together that the CDBG program can successfully address our residents’ highest priorities. Only through these relationships do people share their concerns and ideas for how to address them. Being able to laugh and have productive exchanges with all kinds of people is worth all the paperwork. If I can address some of the concerns with these funds, wonderful. Even when I can’t, I always try to redirect them to someone else at the city who can, and that also feels great.
What changes need to happen in our community?
Our community is constantly changing and growing, as it should. We need to continue to support partnerships between residents, organizations, and agencies to ensure that we are growing in a way that reflects our collective vision. It’s not easy, organizations and agencies continue learning how to reach out a hand and make room at the table for our collective voices. Community members are also always learning how and where to use their voices, bringing ideas and solutions to the table in a way that only their eyes on the ground can. Together we will continue to improve as we go.
