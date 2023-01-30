Fire destroyed a building owned by the Walla Walla Housing Authority on Saturday, Jan. 28, according to a Walla Walla Fire Department news release.
An adjacent building also sustained damage.
No one was injured in the fire. Cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Renee Rooker, executive director of the Walla Walla Housing Authority, said an old storage shed owned by the authority was lost in the fire.
WWFD crews — as well as crews from the College Place Fire Department and Walla Walla County Fire District 4 — responded to the 300 block of Woodland Avenue at 6:17 p.m. to find the two buildings burning. The fire was under control by 6:42 p.m.
Damage to both buildings is calculated at $110,000.
Rooker said the housing authority’s storage unit was empty and that the bulk of the $110,000 in damages is from the other building, which is owned by a private individual.
