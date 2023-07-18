Dwindling volunteer numbers and increased fire calls have caused Columbia-Walla Walla Fire District 2 to ask voters to approve additional levy funding on the Walla Walla County side of its inter-county coverage area.
At a public information session Monday, July 17, volunteer fire captain and fire board member Matt Spring said the all-volunteer department is leaning heavily on a small group of frustrated volunteers.
And while calls have gone up, public funding has gone down.
The fire district is asking voters to approve what is known as a "lid lift" that would raise the current levy to $1 per $1,000 of assessed property value.
The current levy amount is 42 cents per $1,000 of valuation. This number was 50 cents when the levy was approved by voters in 2020.
However, because of a state law that limits the amount a government agency can collect compared to how much it collected the prior year, the levy amount falls each year.
State law limits the total amount of tax money the district can collect in a year to a number equal to what it collected in the prior year, plus 1%.
It is important to note this is a 1% increase on the total amount of taxes collected by the district — not a 1% increase on the tax rate per taxpayer.
This means property value could increase by any amount, yet the total funding brought in by the levy can only increase by 1%. This actually drops the amount each taxpayer pays.
And for residents of the Waitsburg area, it has dropped by eight cents per $1,000 of value in just three years.
Meanwhile, the district has seen an increase in the number of calls.
In 2021, the district responded to 168 fire calls. The number ballooned in 2022 to 216.
Spring said that number is projected to climb to 230 this year.
That projection might end up being a conservative estimate. The district has responded to 130 calls so far. That’s well over half of the projected calls for the year, and the second half of the year started about two weeks ago, with much of the summer season still ahead.
The 130 calls seen so far this year match the total number of calls seen in all of 2018.
Spring said the 1% increase of total money collected is not enough to support the additional calls.
And with many of the volunteers working a day job — many in the Tri Cities or Walla Walla — scheduling someone to respond at all times isn’t always possible.
The proposed increase would mean the owner of a house valued at $300,000 would pay an extra $14.50 a month, or $174 a year.
Spring said that would bring in an extra $95,000 to $100,000 for the district. He said one plan for that money would be to add one paid professional firefighter.
“My hope would be to have a full-time chief,” he said. “I know you can look at it and go, ‘That’s only one person.’ Well, I think having someone here building community outreach, building a better training program, a better on-boarding program ... there are so many things one person can do. Having a professional person there who knows how the fire and EMS industry works will increase volunteer activity.”
This is in addition to what the person would add in terms of coverage.
“Just having someone cover those hours during the day while the volunteers are at work,” he said. “One person can make a big difference.”
At 42 cents, the current levy is the lowest of the Walla Walla and Columbia counties' districts. The district serving Prescott is the next lowest at 68 cents. Even residents in the Columbia County portion of District 2 pay a higher rate of 86 cents.
Spring said he’s heard the argument, “I don’t care what they pay in other places, I live here.”
His response: “You’ll care when your service burns out and goes away.”
