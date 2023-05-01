Columbia Rural Electric Association — Columbia REA — has announced it is accepting applications for the 2023 More Powerful Together community grant.
Grant funding is available to selected organizations from Milton-Freewater, Walla Walla and Columbia counties. The goal of the grant program is to make a one-time donation to one or more organizations that serve the communities in the area.
The maximum grant amount is $10,000.
Applications can be submitted throughout May and June, and the deadline is 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 30.
To be considered, organizations must meet certain criteria:
- 501(c)(3) or other nonprofit status in not required.
- Religious or political organizations are not eligible.
- Organizations only — applications from an individual, or on an individual's behalf, will not be considered.
- Previous recipients of Columbia REA grants will be eligible to apply again after five years.
Applications can be submitted online at bit.ly/3Nrw4fs. For all inquiries regarding the program email MPTgrant@columbiarea.coop or call Steve Owens at 509-526-4041.
