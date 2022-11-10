Columbia County voters rejected the creation of a metropolitan parks district that would have aided the construction of a new swimming pool in Dayton.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the proposition was trailing 667 votes to 1,126. And with only an estimated 217 ballots remaining to be counted, a comeback is out of reach.
Though members of the Friends of the Dayton Community Pool — an organization that helped get the proposition on the ballot — told the U-B in May and August that the district would be unfunded at first, language of the proposition said the district would have authority to “levy general tax on property located within the district up to 75 cents (per) $1,000 (of) assessed value.”
Columbia County Conservatives opposed the proposition, citing on Facebook the would-be district’s ability to impose a levy.
Members of the Friends of the Dayton Community Pool could not be reached prior to publication of this story.
The pool closed for the last time after summer 2017. In spring 2018, the city made the decision not to reopen the pool, and the pool has sat waterless since.
Cracks in the concrete creating tripping hazards, and issues with the pool’s drainage system were cited as reasons to close it.
In May, citing safety concerns related to having a large empty pool on city grounds, the city had the pool filled with dirt.
Dayton Public Works Director Ryan Paulson told the U-B in May that an assessment in 2018 showed the cost to rehab the pool was $2.3 million, and the cost to build a new facility was $2.5 million.
And those were 2018 figures. He said it would cost much more today.
In August, Dianne McKinley of the Friends of the Dayton Community Pool said she thinks getting tax money is the pool’s only hope.
“That is the only way we are going to be able to support having a pool,” she said. “It’s got to have tax funding behind it.
