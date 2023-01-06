A Milton-Freewater man and a Walla Walla teenager were part of a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of Wilbur Avenue and U.S. 12.
Washington State Patrol reported that at 3:11 p.m. Thursday a vehicle driven by Jose Ruiz Barragan, 30, of Outlook, which is south of Yakima, was northbound on Wilbur Avenue when he turned onto U.S. 12 to head west.
Barragan, driving a 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan, was struck by a 2016 Toyota Corolla driven by Marissa Long, 16, of Walla Walla, who was going east on the highway at that intersection.
Stewart Hammill, 64, of Milton-Freewater, was westbound in a 2001 Mazda on U.S. 12 when Long’s vehicle hit his after it was struck by Barragan's vehicle, according to the collision report issued by WSP.
Barragan was cited for failure to yield the right of way and was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
Seat belts were worn by all three drivers. Each of the three vehicles was reported as totaled and towed from the scene, according to the trooper’s report.
