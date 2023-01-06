OSP troopers responded to a three-vehicle collision that sent three people to the hospital Wednesday morning.
Gail Ann Braun, 71, driving a white Chevy Tahoe, attempted to pull out from Ferndale Road outside Milton-Freewater to head north on Highway 11. Brittany Russell Walker, 27, was driving south in a gray Dodge Ram truck and struck Braun's rig as Braun pulled out. Russell Walker's vehicle then slid into the northbound lane of the roadway, where it collided with a tan Chevy Silverado driven by Juan Jesus Ibarra, 25.
All the vehicles were towed from the scene. Braun, Russell Walker and a passenger were taken by ambulance for medical care, according to OSP's report. OSP was assisted by multiple agencies.
