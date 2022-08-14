An 85-year-old College Place woman died in a rollover crash north of Walla Walla on Sunday morning, Aug. 14, according to Washington State Patrol.
Vernas Denully was alone in her 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser heading east on U.S. Highway 12 at 10:47 a.m. when she lost control of the vehicle about 12 miles outside Walla Walla between Waitsburg and Dixie, according to the report.
The vehicle rolled, and Denully was not wearing a seat belt. She died at the scene, State Patrol reported.
Highway 12 was closed for more than an hour in both directions while the crash was being investigated, according to the Washington Department of Transportation.
