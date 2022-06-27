A 71-year-old College Place man was injured in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 12 near Frenchtown around 2 p.m. Sunday, June 26.
Dennis J. Bruhn was driving north on Frenchtown Road in a 1992 Ford Ranger truck. He failed to yield while attempting to cross Highway 12 and collided with a 2021 Toyota RAV4 headed west on the highway, according to Washington State Patrol.
The driver of the RAV4, 68-year-old Vincent Hernandez, and his passenger, 67-year-old Cynthia A. Hernandez, were not injured in the collision. Both are from Days Creek, Oregon, according to the WSP report.
Bruhn was transported to Providence St. Mary Medical Center with undisclosed injuries. Charges against him are pending, according to the report.
