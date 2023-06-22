COLLEGE PLACE — Auralea Blackman is heading up a multi-class John Sager Middle School reunion set for 3-7 p.m. July 15 in the John Sager High School gym, 1755 S College Ave.
“Our Sager eighth-grade graduating class tries to get together every few years or so. I had been thinking it was time and a few classmates asked if we were going to have another reunion,” Blackman said.
She said the event is open to teachers and those who attended or graduated from eighth grade at Sager between 1964-1976.
Those who plan to attend are asked to RSVP by clicking the “going” button on Facebook at bit.ly/3C84VaK.
Proceeds from a donation container at the event will help cover the more than $500 in costs that Blackman paid up front, including insurance, gym rental, the services of a custodian, name tags, plates, cups, napkins and utensils, and non-alcoholic drinks such as iced tea and water. A friend covered the costs of paper products, Blackman said.
Remaining funds will be donated to the Christian Aid Center.
Blackman said there will be a food table for snack foods attendees bring to share and a memorabilia table on which to place photos and items from students’ time at Sager.
