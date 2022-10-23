Members of Twin W Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol in Walla Walla are collecting funds to grace military gravestones with iconic evergreen circlets and big red bows in Mountain View Cemetery during December.
CAP Lt. Col. Ted Hanson is coordinating local efforts for the nonprofit Wreaths Across America fundraiser that was started by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 2007.
The squadron will collect donations at a table and display at Super 1, 710 S Ninth Ave., from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22-23.
National Wreaths Across America Day will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, when the community can join Twin W Composite Squadron at 9 a.m. in Mountain View Cemetery for a ceremony and wreath laying.
Each wreath is $15, Hanson said, but he’s received donations of anywhere from $50 to $150 to pennies from kids — “nothing too big or nothing too small.”
About two-three years ago, he said a local agency donated $1,500, which equated to 100 wreaths.
The squadron will stop collecting funds around Thanksgiving, Hanson said, so they can order and receive their shipment in time from a cadre of truckers and veterans.
A portion of the wreath cost goes back to CAP to help run its program for area cadets ages 12-18.
Hanson said funds have already been raised for wreaths on gravesites in the historic Fort Walla Walla Cemetery, established in 1858.
Hanson said there are 2,500 military graves in Mountain View Cemetery on South Second Avenue. Organizers have yet to place a wreath on every single grave, but they did provide wreaths for more than 900 in 2021.
“We placed wreaths on some World War II, Spanish American War and Civil War graves at Mountain View last year,” Hanson said.
Each year the nonpolitical event honors and remembers the country’s veterans at more than 3,500 participating locations nationwide.
