Warmer weather and a five-week billing cycle for the month of July had some Walla Walla water customers seeing higher charges on their most recent utility bill, the city said in a news release on Friday, Aug. 11.
The city’s finance department started getting calls from customers about unexpectedly high water charges after they received their utility bills for July, the release said.
The month’s billing cycle included an additional week, so customer’s bills were at least 25% higher than those in a typical four-week cycle, the release said.
Water customers also tend to use more water to irrigate during summer months, leading to higher consumption charges, it said. Walla Walla’s water charges are based on actual consumption, which is measured by the city’s metering system.
The city recommended customers check their irrigation timers to make sure they are set properly.
The release also said water users who suspect they might have an undetected leak in their water system can contact Water Distribution at 509-527-4380.
Customers with questions about billing can call 509-527-4423 or fill out the utility billing contact form online.
Water usage and conservation tips are available weekly in the Water Watcher column at union-bulletin.com.
