The Milton-Freewater City Council voted unanimously to raise rates for garbage and waste removal services by 10% for city residents at the council meeting June 13.
New rates will take effect July 1, and customers will see the increases on their billing statements in mid-July or early August.
City Manager Linda Hall said the rate hikes are needed due to increased costs for fuel, tires, landfill permits and landfill maintenance.
Milton-Freewater customers currently pay $14.65 per month, and the new rate will bump that up to $16.12.
“The extra $1.47 a month that citizens will pay will cover a portion of the costs to provide the service,” Hall said.
Despite the increase, Milton-Freewater rates are less expensive than other local entities.
The City of College Place’s monthly waste removal fee is $23.35, and of Walla Walla’s is $25.80.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.