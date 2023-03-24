Walla Walla Area Crime Watch is seeking nine candidates to sponsor for its 2023 Chief for a Day program. Nominations are due by the April 15 deadline.
Nominees must be in fourth through eighth grades with a permanent disability or chronic or life-threatening health condition.
Children with special needs and health concerns outside of the defined age timeline may receive priority depending on the agency and Chief for the Day Selection Committee.
Participants must be able to tolerate loud noises, wear a full dress uniform and be able to sit through a swearing-in ceremony.
Selectees will be sworn in by an area judge and receive the emergency services uniform and badge from their designated service branch and a plaque with their photo.
The children will be honored at the annual National Night Out celebration in August and participate in a picture day and parade.
Those selected will be paired with an area emergency services agency, including Walla Walla and College Place Police, Walla Walla and Columbia County Sheriff’s offices, Walla Walla and College Place Fire, Washington State Patrol, Walla Walla Fire District 4 and Washington State Penitentiary.
Nomination forms are available on the Walla Walla Area Crime Watch Facebook page, facebook.com/wwacw, or contact Walla Walla Police Department Crime Prevention Officer Nikki Raver at nraver@wallawallawa.gov, mail to WWPD, 54 E. Moore St. Walla Walla WA 99362, call 509-525-4409 or fax 509-525-5057.
