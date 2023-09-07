For car enthusiasts like Jody Wheeler, Wheelin' Walla Walla offers the perfect opportunity to show off all the hard work and time that has gone into bringing a vehicle back to life.
In the case of Wheeler, who was born and raised in the Valley, his 1975 Pontiac Grand LeMans has offered itself as a restoration project throughout his retirement.
"It is still a work in progress," Wheeler said about the Pontiac that is currently at an engine rebuilding company. "I am told by them that it will be ready for the upcoming show in Walla Walla. Keeping my fingers crossed."
Last year was Wheeler's first time showing at Wheelin' Walla Walla, which he said was fun to take part in.
"The people in the community are very enthusiastic for the Friday night parade of cars as well as the Show 'n' Shine on Saturday," he said. "For me, the best aspect about attending the show was the interest people take in seeing these old cars ... several people came up and talked to me last year about my old Pontiac. A lot of people had not seen one that has that body style, and it was the only one of its kind at the show. This show is a real joy to attend."
Plenty of folks will be popping the hoods of their cars at Wheelin' Walla Walla Weekend, which starts Friday, Sept. 8, and runs through Saturday, Sept. 9.
Kathryn Witherington, executive director of the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation, said she is expecting more than 400 classic cars, trucks, motorcycles and more to be registered for the event, which is in its 27th year.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Main Street from South Palouse Street to Fourth or Fifth avenues will be filled with vehicles from almost every decade that be on display for free.
"There will be everything from cars that have been completely restored or tweaked to vehicles that are totally strange and wonderful," Witherington said. "It's a great thing to see."
The 2019 Wheelin' Walla Walla event had the largest turnout of vehicle registrations, with just over 600 participants. She said this year is on track to possibly surpass those numbers.
"For our casual observers, we recommend coming to walk through, ask questions and check out the vehicles," Witherington said. "It's always a fun experience."
Event schedule
From 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., participant registration and check-in will start at the Walla Walla Fairgrounds, 363 Orchard St. Participants in the weekend's events will receive a packet with a vehicle ID card for the Show 'n' Shine as well as other information that is needed.
Registration is also available online at downtownww.com/wheeln-walla-walla.
New this year is "Motorcycle Alley" where motorcycles are welcome to show.
Starting at 6 p.m. Friday is the Wheelin' Walla Walla Weekend Cruise. Lineup starts at 4 p.m. and begins at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds, 363 Orchard St. Registration is not required.
The cruise is set to end at 7 p.m. back at the fairgrounds where a catered dinner by Marty Bray will start. Dinner tickets for this event are required and can be purchased at bit.ly/3EkeZP5.
Big House Brew Pub, 11 S. Palouse St., and Wingman Birdz + Brewz, 230 E. Main St., are the event host restaurants for those who do not wish to participate in the catered dinner. Big House Brew Pub has even created a special Wheelin' Walla Walla craft beer for the occasion — Dual Carb Klosch.
From 6:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Show 'n' Shine participants can register, check in and park their vehicles. Early parking is not tolerated, and cars will be towed. Those who have not registered can do so at First Avenue and Main Street.
For a list of directions on where to park vehicles for the event, visit the DWWF website.
Throughout the day on Saturday there will be several events, including a raffle ticket sale with proceeds to go to the Neal Larson Memorial Automotive Scholarship at Walla Walla Community College, a 50/50 raffle, poker walk, food and car product vendors and live music from 104.5 BOB FM.
Additionally, awards and trophies will be given out across several categories from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
The Walla Walla Drag Strip, 1212 Middle Waitsburg Road, will host "heads up no prep drag racing," "street legal/run what you brung racing" and short course drifting.
"Our car enthusiasts are just incredible human beings," Witherington said. "They have so much excitement and passion for the work that they do, and they are just really excited to share it with the community members. It's always an honor when they bring that passion and expertise to Walla Walla."
