Last year summer, a bottling plant in Walla Walla operated by Refresco Beverages Group was given an ultimatum: Come into compliance with city wastewater requirements by June 30, 2022, or lose the permits needed to operate.
After millions of dollars in investments and years of experimenting with systems to clean up the facility’s act, the sample results submitted by the company in May were the first to be in compliance with city regulations, according to local officials.
“We’re conducting our own sampling to verify their results, but it looks like they are on track to meet the June 30th deadline,” wrote city environmental engineer Leah Rohan in a June 22 email.
“We’ll continue to monitor and sample them to ensure that they stay in compliance.”
Refresco Beverages Group is a Netherlands-based beverage bottling company with worldwide revenues of $1.8 billion operating a Walla Walla facility employing around 120 people. The company will be able to continue to operate following improvements to its wastewater discharge.
“Refresco has invested a lot of money into their treatment system, and they’ve showed us that they are taking this seriously and that they want to be a responsible partner,” Rohan said.
Dirty discharge
Refresco’s violations ranged from administrative — not responding to cease-and-desist orders from the city and not submitting samples as required — to unacceptably high levels of contaminants or dangerous acidity levels, among other discharge issues.
By September 2021, Refresco had received 19 violations for overly high or low pH levels, either of which can cause damage to city infrastructure. Often, those violations each constituted more than one problematic reading — in March 2020, the company received a single violation for 12 separate occurrences of unacceptable pH discharge.
In 2014, the city received such low pH discharge from Refresco that it caused the wastewater entering the treatment plant to drop to extremely acidic levels, Rohan wrote in a 2021 email.
“This can corrode the infrastructure (of sewer lines and at the treatment plant) and put the city employees at risk who may come into contact with the acidic waste,” Rohan wrote.
Refresco’s wastewater was also frequently found to contain toxic polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, including as much as 43 times the regulatory limit.
Refresco agreed to a compliance plan in 2019 that required the company to conduct monthly PCB tests; however, the company also faced numerous fines for failing to provide samples to the city as required.
“It’s imperative that our industries, especially those considered ‘significant’ like Refresco due to their large volume of discharge, do not discharge more contaminates than the treatment plant can remove,” Rohan wrote last year.
“The city’s wastewater treatment plant discharges into Mill Creek or to irrigators part of the year, and if it cannot remove those contaminate because it has received too much, then it goes right into the environment.”
Collectively, these discharge violations not only strain city infrastructure, but also open the city to potential fines from state and federal regulators. If regulators got involved, the city might be required to expand or upgrade the wastewater treatment plant, Rohan said, which would be extremely costly to taxpayers.
In April 2020, Refresco agreed to a number of additional monitoring and reporting requirements. It also agreed to build a pretreatment system, helping to clean the plant’s wastewater before it reached city treatment facilities, that would be fully operational by June 30, 2021.
However, in February 2021, the company informed Walla Walla city staff it would not be able to meet this deadline due in part to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In response, city staff issued a final notice of compliance, informing Refresco that the company would be granted an additional 12-month extension to build the pretreatment plant, with a final deadline of June 30, 2022. No additional extensions would be granted, city staff wrote.
“The importance of Walla Walla’s wastewater treatment plant is difficult to overstate,” the city wrote in a release at the time.
The treatment plant is the oldest in the Pacific Northwest and second largest in Washington state, according to the release, and uses microorganisms to process wastewater. Once the water is treated, it is either returned to Mill Creek or diverted for crop irrigation, depending on the time of year.
“It is critical that the water discharged from the plant meet state and federal standards for cleanliness to protect the health and safety of people, agriculture and the environment,” the release added.
An unusual solution
In an attempt to bring the facility into compliance stretching back to at least 2020, Refresco invested more than $6 million on various infrastructure improvements and trying out experimental solutions, wrote Antonella Sacconi, senior communications manager for Refresco, in a June 24 email.
These investments included upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant and replacing wastewater drainage pipes, Sacconi wrote.
But the company also needed ways to limit the contaminants leaving the plant in the first place, and it spent $1 million on a six-month trial to see whether a system of activated charcoal filters could be used to clean up the facility’s discharge.
“Unfortunately, it was determined that this would not be a sustainable solution and it would not lead to us being compliant,” Sacconi wrote.
But the company also began experimenting in 2020 with Chile-based BioFiltro’s “vermifiltration” system, which has slowly started to make its way into other industries with particularly noxious wastewater, such as dairy farms.
In 2017, Royal Dairy in Royal City, Washington, unveiled its newest strategy for handling the nitrogen- and phosphorus-rich effluent that comes out of the operation’s back end: millions upon millions of worms and a whole lot of bacteria.
The dairy’s “green water,” which had previously been used as liquid fertilizer that ran the risk of leaching into the environment, was instead pumped into large concrete pits, filtered through stones, sawdust and worm casings, and broken down by worms and bacteria, producing cleaner water and prime fertilizer.
It was the largest system of its kind in the nation when it was launched and one of few being used on a commercial dairy farm.
But the worm- and bacteria-based filtration system has a large number of potential applications, ranging from remediating Superfund sites to processing wastewater from various commercial outfits, said Russ Davis, president of Walla Walla-based company Organix, which has worked with BioFiltro as local sales reps and to develop uses for the substrate the vermifiltration system produces.
In 2019, Walla Walla’s Northstar Winery became the first winery in the state to use a BioFiltro system to handle the company’s wastewater.
Now, with few modifications, the same system is now being used at the Walla Walla Refresco plant, Davis said. The experiment appears to have paid off, according to company executives.
“This new permanent water filtering solution at our Walla Walla facility has been operating at full capacity for many weeks now, and the facility is compliant with their wastewater permit conditions within the time frame that was set by the city,” wrote Sacconi.
