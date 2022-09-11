Bed Bath and Beyond has been having a rough year.
In an August 31 update for investors, the Union, New Jersey-based company announced sales were down around 20% in the last year. In order to right the ship, the company also announced it had identified more than 150 stores across the country that would be closed in the foreseeable future, saving an estimated $250 million in the current fiscal year.
“We’re working on the cadence of (the closures), probably 50-60 stores will be closed in the first wave later as we go in the balance of the fiscal year, and the rest will follow after,” said then-Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal — who died by suicide Sept. 2 — during the investor call.
Whether the store in Walla Walla is among those to face the chopping block is unclear. Arnal declined to tell investors during the Aug. 31 call which stores had been identified for closure.
While a local store employee not authorized to speak to the press indicated they believed the store was safe for now, a manager declined to answer questions, pointing the Union-Bulletin to Bed Bath and Beyond’s corporate communications. In response to written questions, a company spokesperson simply said that more information would be shared when it was available.
As of late May, the company had a total of 955 stores, including 769 Bed Bath and Beyond banner stores across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada, 135 buybuy BABY stores and 51 stores under the names Harmon, Harmon Face Values or Face Values.
But the home goods chain has struggled to perform to investor expectations. After two successive quarters where sales dropped more than 20%, CEO Mark Tritton was fired and board member Sue Gove was hired as interim CEO.
Some store closures are already underway, according to Footwearnews.com, which reported that as of January that company had already shuttered 37 locations across the U.S. Among them are four locations in Washington, including stores in East Wenatchee, Longview, Seattle and Union Gap.
The company’s stock has also been on a bit of a rollercoaster ride in recent months. At the beginning of August, the price of shares skyrocketed from $5.77 to $23.08 by Aug. 16, fueled by the interest of retail investors that piled onto the stock on the heels of Ryan Cohen, co-founder of online pet supply retailer Chewy and internet guru of “meme stocks” such as Gamestop, according to reporting by the Associated Press.
By Aug. 18, as share prices peaked, Cohen confirmed in filings with regulators that he had sold all of his 7.8 million shares he held in Bed Bath and Beyond’s stock, causing the price to plummet. After markets closed on Sept. 8, shares in the company were trading at $8.24.
