The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Monday, Aug. 22, that Smith Frozen Foods Inc. in Weston has agreed to pay a $100,000 penalty for federal Clean Air Act violations.
During inspections conducted in 2016, EPA investigators found the company failed to maintain and implement its required risk management plan when using and storing anhydrous ammonia.
This chemical, which is colorless but carries a strong odor, can lead to serious lung damage and even death when not handled safely, experts said.
The food-processing facility includes anhydrous ammonia storage tanks, valves, piping, compressors, freezer tunnels and other structures, equipment, installations or substance-emitting stationary activities from which an accidental release of the chemical could happen, according to the EPA’s report.
Smith’s refrigeration system has, at all relevant times, contained more than 10,000 pounds of the ammonia, officials said.
At the time of the 2016 inspection, the food company had failed to complete a written safety process as well as an evaluation of the consequences of exceeding allowable limits of anhydrous ammonia.
Smith’s also lacked other safety-process documents, including for ventilation, compressor and electrical equipment, pressure vessels, piping systems and storage tanks, EPA officials said.
As well, workers had not been trained on relief and vent systems and devices, emergency shutdown systems, controls — including monitors and sensors, alarms and interlocks — and pumps, nor was every employee trained in how to maintain equipment, investigators found in 2016.
That meant personnel — in 2020, company leaders said the plant employed about 325 people — did not have access to safety information and training as required by law.
The report also said that, at the time of this inspection, Smith’s had not done required inspections and tests in the Weston plant as frequently as required by law and according to good engineering practices. Nor did the company correct all known equipment deficiencies.
In the settlement announced Tuesday, Aug, 23, Smith’s Frozen Foods neither admitted to or denied the findings of the government report, but agreed to pay the penalty within 30 days in a document signed by CEO and President Gary Crowder on May 20.
Crowder was not immediately available for comment. A spokesperson for the Seattle office of the federal agency said the length of time in the case is not unusual, given the number of steps involved to reach a settlement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.