Dayton's Weinhard Café, 258 E. Main St., is closing its doors permanently, and the restaurant's owners have listed the building for sale through Coldwell Banker.
Chef Daniel Rossi, with his wife and partner Vicki Sternfeld-Rossi, were unable to maintain the fine-dining experience in part because of the challenge of maintaining staffing and keeping people working for them.
“We were doing it all, and we just couldn’t keep up,” Rossi said. “It’s hard to cook a six-course meal for 10 people, and also serve, clear and do the dishes.”
“It was a lot to do with just two people.” Sternfeld-Rossi said.
Unfortunately, Rossi had to turn people away because he just couldn’t handle the volume of customers on any given night.
Rossi is a world-class chef, skilled in many different cooking styles, who has worked all over the world and specializes in Mediterranean cuisine.
He said his style of cooking is for people who are looking for the experience of elevated cuisine.
“I like to cook things that are not the usual food you find in a pizza or burger restaurant,” Rossi said. “That kind of food is great, but my training is in fine dining.”
Until the building is sold, catering is still an option for fans of the Weinhard’s upscale food.
For information on catering services, contact the Weinhard Cafe at weinhardcafe@gmail.com or call 509-204-3407.
