A Washington state agency has approved a $2 million loan to the Port of Walla Walla for the construction of a Life Flight Network hangar and crew quarters that would allow faster response time to treat traumatic injury victims in the region.
Patrick Reay, executive director of the Port of Walla Walla, said port commissioners still have to vote on whether to accept the loan. He said commissioners will likely vote at one of the upcoming port commission meetings in the coming weeks.
According to a news release from the Washington State Community Economic Revitalization Board — or CERB — the project is the design and construction of a hangar for Life Flight Network and crew quarters to establish a round-the-clock base of operations.
The facility will offer critical medical assistance to individuals suffering from severe illnesses or injuries.
"We're still early in the development stage," Reay said. "This is just one milestone in the development of the project. We're really at a high-level concept."
Reay said the loan will have a repayment period of 20 years and carry a 3% interest rate. It will be repaid through a general obligation pledge of the Port, which involves using a combination of tenant lease revenue and financial support from the Port to fulfill the loan repayment.
Reay said the project would benefit Life Flight Network financially as well because the agency leases the hangar and crew quarters from the Port. Creating one building would remove the payment of two separate leases on two buildings.
The news release also said the Port's committed private partner, Life Flight Network LLC, is investing $5.5 million toward the project, which is estimated to create and preserve 29 jobs when it's complete. The CERB funds are matched by $500,000 in local resources as well.
Life Flight in Walla Walla
Life Flight in Walla Walla picks up patients up to 150 miles away. Natalie Hannah with Life Flight said the distance could change depending on the situation, but a 150-mile radius is standard for all Life Flight bases. She said Life Flight transports patients into and out of Walla Walla about once a day.
“Life Flight Network is called when a patient’s condition requires rapid transport to specialty care and ICU-level care enroute,” Hannah said. “Our crews are at the ready, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to serve the communities in and around Walla Walla.”
Providence St. Mary Medical Center is the only facility in Walla Walla that is served by Life Flight. Kathleen Obenland, a hospital spokesperson, said where patients are flown depends on the severity of injury or illness as well as the type of treatment the hospital can offer.
“The specific specialist that you need for whatever illness you have is at a specific facility and you need to go wherever that is,” Obenland said. “For example, I shattered my shoulder and my arm and if I’d stayed here, we could have done a shoulder replacement and replaced it with hardware, but there’s a specialist at Sacred Heart (in Spokane) that could screw it back together.”
Obenland said almost all burn victims are flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Most local pediatric patients are taken to another hospital as well, once they are stabilized at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
The hospital is classified as a Level 3 trauma center, which means many severe trauma patients also are taken to other locations.
“If it’s a really severe traffic accident, they’ll go to the very closest hospital that has a trauma team — which we do — to get the person stabilized, and then once they’re stabilized, they’ll be flown out to where specialists would be to put them back together,” Obenland said.
Obenland said Walla Walla's Life Flight base has a helicopter as well as a fixed-wing plane which stays at the airport. When the plane is needed, patients are taken to the airport by ambulance and put into the plane.
“Sometimes it relates to weather, or there could be situations where the helicopter is somewhere else,” Obenland said.
Life Flight Network opened its base in Walla Walla in 2020. And although the base is open 24-hours, the crew quarters for the on-call staff members are in a separate location from the EMS hangar on the airfield.
Jennifer Skoglund, manager of the Walla Walla Regional Airport, said the challenge that Life Flight currently faces is response time because of the distance between the hangar and its existing crew quarters. By expanding with an active base that would include staff quarters, respond time to emergencies would be faster.
"It decreases efficiency for their operations in the time it takes to go between their crew quarters and the hangar and vice versa," Skoglund said. "The key is that they are already here, but this project would allow us to construct an all-in-one hangar to retain them here."
