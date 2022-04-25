Winter weather in the middle of April could have been disastrous for Dana Dibble, admits the third-generation Milton-Freewater grower as he inspects his orchards, vineyard and U-pick raspberries.
But with the Walla Walla Valley having warmed up after a series of freezing nights, Dibble thinks his plants escaped mostly unscathed, due in part to preparation and good luck.
Dibble is quick to credit a lucky atmospheric cloud cover with taking the bite out of the unlucky cold front. A blanket of clouds acted as an insulating layer on several particularly cold nights, Dibble said, preventing temperatures from dropping dangerously low.
“So, whether I did anything — we got really lucky,” Dibble said. “We got really lucky. We had a couple of nights that we should have got wiped out, but clouds came over, and when the clouds come over, it can save ya.”
The cold weather earlier this month was particularly prolonged, with daily lows in the Walla Walla-area fluctuating from 31 to 33 degrees between April 10-16.
But cold weather is a common occurrence for the region, Dibble said. This is the third year in a row that a spring frost has threatened his fruit, he continued, and temperatures at 5 degrees below zero around New Year’s seem to have hit his apricots hard, which are producing around 25% of their normal crop.
Even if he has avoided losing fruit to this month’s frost, he worries that weeks of colder weather have made pollinators less effective, which would reduce the amount of fruit produced by his apple and cherry trees.
“There was fairly good pollination weather early on,” Dibble said. “My plums are probably OK. Early cherries may be OK.”
“But then the weather started getting cold,” he said. “It’s possible 50% of the cherries didn’t even get pollinated. It was the start of apples last week; it’s possible those aren’t getting pollinated, either.”
Although there’s little he can do to control the weather, Dibble uses a number of tools to try to keep his orchards and grapes warm enough to avoid frost damage.
Along with some common tools of the trade, he uses some less common tactics, including a mobile wind machine he can shuffle around to the area that needs it most, or the line of propane-fueled heaters he used to get his vineyard off the ground.
A warm-blooded farmer
Dibble comes by his willingness to experiment naturally. His grandfather Aaron Weis, for whom Dibble’s farm is named, was the first in the Valley to combat frost with wind machines.
By the mid-1960s, Weis had installed wind machines, giant fans that push warmer air down to the ground and delay the loss of heat, a tool that had by then proven popular in California’s citrus orchards.
Even on cold nights, moving slightly warmer air from the inversion layer back down to the ground can make the crucial difference for the crop.
“Last week, when we had that windy, snowy, rainy day, we weren’t getting much heat in the ground,” Dibble said. “But wind is way better than dead still. When you have dead-still calm like you do on those really cold nights, that will mess you up more than anything.”
While Dibble also uses the traditional machines, including one of the originals installed by his grandfather, he also uses a mobile unit that folds and unfolds using hydraulics. While it is significantly smaller than the older models, it makes up for this shortcoming with adaptability and price point.
While a new mobile wind machine would have run nearly $30,000, he bought his used for $12,000, parking it next to his peach trees. In a year where many people lost tree fruit to weather conditions, Dibble sold 1,400 boxes of peaches in 2021, much of which he credits to the mobile machine.
The wind from the machine functions in tandem with the heat produced with other components in Dibble’s frost-free system, including the heat radiated from irrigation water pumped in at 55 degrees.
He also uses diesel-fueled smudge pots, a traditional type of heater, and detachable heaters connected to a propane line, a system Dibble purchased from Hood River-area contractor AgHeat.
Heaters aren’t a rare sight in orchards, but Dibble originally bought AgHeat’s propane units 16 years ago to protect the young grape vines of his River Rock Vineyard, an unusual gambit. The young grapes can get wiped out by a hard winter, and Dibble’s kept dying.
While the wind machines can help provide a layer of protection to the vines as easily as the trees, a cold wind blowing in hard from the Blue Mountains in winter can overcome them.
“And that would kill us,” Dibble said. “But the warmth off the heaters would go up in the air, and that drift would kind of carry to (the nearby) machine. So if you have heaters, you create your own inversion.”
This system isn’t perfect — it’s an expensive investment, the heaters can malfunction, and it’s labor intensive, so Dibble doesn’t often use the vineyard units anymore. Instead, he does what most vineyard managers do, simply laying the canes down, a method of fortifying the vine during winter that is also labor intensive.
But the unusual heaters helped to get Dibble’s fledgling vineyard off the ground, he said, and he has recently begun to hear from growers as far afield as Chile interested in his system.
Each component helps to diversify and strengthen A. Weis Farms’ frost-free system, Dibble noted, a business philosophy evident in the wide variety of fruits the land produces: cherries, apples, apricots, peaches, grapes and U-pick raspberries. If any particular component fails, the others are there to pick up the slack, Dibble said.
While pollination concerns may prove to be problematic for this year’s crop, Dibble’s fruit seems to have survived the spring frost that descended on the Valley earlier this month, due in part to the heaters, irrigation, wind machines — and, of course, a few lucky clouds.
