Sometimes it really does take two.
Walla Walla’s long-established Green Gables Inn has new owners, a new look and a new business plan.
Twin sisters Connie Blumenthal and Karrie Blumenthal Dutton purchased the business — what they now refer to as the “GG” — in December 2021. The two have spent the last five months painting, wallpapering, re-fashioning and rearranging every room in the house to create a luxury experience for their guests.
The idea is to bring an eclectic style and a European flair to reinvent and repurpose the historic house into not only a high-end bed-and-breakfast but a destination, the sisters said.
Built in 1909 by Clarinda Green and her husband, Rowland Smith, the Bonsella Street house was once owned by the Upper Columbia Medical Missionary organization. For 30 years it housed nurses working at the first Walla Walla General hospital and Whitman College students.
Blumenthal and Dutton grew up in Seattle and began working in the family uniform business as children, learning a strong work ethic from their father that they have carried forward to their Walla Walla enterprise.
“We want to get to know our clients before they get here so we will best know how to serve them,” Blumenthal said.
“We really care about the guests and the experience that they have,” Dutton added.
Blumenthal said their inspiration is to create a nostalgic luxury while building relationships.
“We want people to come as guests but leave as friends.”
Luxury is key
With every guest room and public space refreshed, Blumenthal and Dutton hosted their official reopening on April 27 and, according to their website, “GG has entered into a new elegant era.”
It has been a labor of love, they said.
“This place really called to us,” Blumenthal said. “We feel like it found us, and we didn’t find it.”
A trip to Paris in March gave the business owners the inspiration for how they wanted to model and promote the renewed hospitality venue.
Their stay at the Hotel De Carillon, a luxurious five-star hotel, created a vision for European-style elegance.
“Paris locked in how we wanted it to look,” Dutton said. “Everything was over-the-top beautiful. We bought little things from the little shops and vendors in Paris and brought them to help furnish the GG.”
Blumenthal seconded her twin. “We wanted to make it feel more European. And give that feeling you get when you are coming into the place with interesting things to look at every time.”
Guest rooms are furnished with linens, silverware and trays the sisters brought back with them from Paris, and each one has a style of its own. All rooms have a vintage Louis Vuitton trunk to add one more note of “special.”
The larger suites offer a king-size bed, a spa bath and walk in-shower, gas fireplace and a private balcony.
Each stay comes with a European-style breakfast with a variety of pastries, cereal, granola, fruit, coffee and tea.
For larger groups, the Cabana Room is a separate house on the grounds and sleeps up to eight people. Its pink decor and bright lighting is meant to evoke “a very L.A. vibe,” Dutton said, and is marketed as the perfect girls’ getaway weekend or bachelorette party room.
Above the Cabana Room sits an outdoor smoking space, created for those awaiting their dates to emerge to enjoy cigars and drinks, Blumenthal and Dutton said.
Commitment to guests
The sisters said they expect the GG to be the kind of place where people come for a celebration of life moments.
“We want a place where people feel warm, welcomed and special,” Blumenthal said. “When you’re here, you are special.”
The business offers dinner parties and “boozy brunches” she added, the sort of options that will enhance the experience.
Reservations for family, Italian-style dinners can be made, and the GG can hold dinner parties for up to 22 people and cater for weddings with up to 70 people.
Cooking classes are offered by Blumenthal’s husband, Mauro Golmarvi, owner of Assaggio’s restaurant in Seattle. Golmarvi is a master chef and gives one-on-one instruction to guests.
Then there is the GG “speakeasy,” where a guest can order customized dinners from an in-house chef. The space fully embraces the attitude of the 1920s, including prohibition-style cocktails.
“We wanted a house that feels life within it,” Blumenthal said. “We hang out with our friends, share our passions and enjoy entertaining.”
The business also offers winery tours, a fitness boot camp session and transportation to and from local golf courses with a six-pack of beer provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.