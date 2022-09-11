Baker Boyer Bank recently announced the promotion of operations center manager Nick McShane to a vice president position.
Starting his career as an intern in the bank’s audit department more than 10 years ago, McShane has held various positions at Baker Boyer.
With his extensive experience and background in operations and loans, McShane moved up the ladder to become the operations center manager overseeing both departments.
Baker Boyer officials said it is vital within the banking industry for operations to run “effectively and efficiently to ensure that transactions and loans are processed correctly,” noted a news release.
“Researching new methods to keep on top of banking trends is vital to improving the services provided to our clients and the community,” McShane said.
Joshua Allington, chief banking officer, said he’s enjoyed watching McShane cultivate his career and demonstrate “intellect, drive, and love of technology here at Baker Boyer.”
