Wine & Spirits Magazine recently recognized its Top 100 Wineries of the Year for 2022, and of the six wineries from Washington state, four are located in the Walla Walla Valley.
L’Ecole No. 41, Gramercy Cellars, Saviah and Sleight of Hand were all among the top 100 and were joined by Woodinville’s DeLille Cellars and the Columbia Valley’s Chateau Ste. Michelle & Eroica.
They were among 36 U.S. wineries to make the 2022 Wine & Spirits Magazine list, putting Walla Walla’s wines among the most celebrated in the country in this year’s rankings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.