Diners and drinkers not lucky enough to live in the Walla Walla Valley can still get a taste of the sweet life in the Seattle area.
The newly minted Schoolhouse District, in downtown Woodinville, Washington, now offers three Walla Walla-based establishment (with a fourth on the way) to scratch that itch.
Crossbuck Brewing and Walla Walla Steak Co. (both housed in the shell of the historical 1909 Woodinville School) opened the last week of July, while Valdemar Estates tasting room and tapas bar opened at the end of April.
Winery L’Ecole is set to open in September. Those plans were announced early this year. The new location for L'Ecole is part of Wine Walk Row, with tasting rooms, craft breweries, distilleries and eateries situated together in the Schoolhouse District.
The new tasting room will be the first L'Ecole No. 41 spot in Western Washington after nearly 40 years inside the historic Frenchtown Schoolhouse in Lowden that has been featured on every bottle.
The expansion has long been planned, according to owner and winemaker Marty Clubb.
Valdemar Estates
This fifth-generation winery got its start in Spain in 1889. The Walla Walla winery opened in 2019.
The tasting room offers wine from Bodegas Valdemar (like a killer white Tempranillo), the original family winery based in Rioja, Spain, alongside Washington-made wines overseen by Walla Walla winemaker Devyani Isabel Gupta.
The Woodinville tasting room offers singular flights of Spanish or Washington wines plus glass pours.
Crossbuck Brewing/Walla Walla Steak Co.
As in Walla Walla, both upscale restaurant and casual beer-quaffing spot are under one roof in Woodinville, meaning no matter where you sit in the building you can order off either menu, which seems nice in theory, but in practice is just a choice between seeing a television or not while eating the same massive steak.
The service is impeccable either way.
Overall, despite the casual feeling of Crossbuck, the entire building is giving date night vibes, right down to sharing that cast iron skillet cookie.
The restaurant was rooted in Walla Walla in 2018 by four partners, including general manager Dan Thiessen. The idea was to put really good and, in many cases, really big steak options on the table, along with on-site brewing and special-event catering.
Even with the COVID-19 pandemic tamping down the wood-fired ovens in 2020, Walla Walla Steak Co. made it through, learning some lessons to carry over to the new Woodinville location, including that patrons are willing to participate in reservation requirements.
In an interview with Great Northwest Wine's Eric Degerman, Thiessen said the new reservation system allows a more even flow of customers throughout the evening, which then no longer throws kitchen and staff into a frenzied spin early in the evening.
That, then, gives his employees the chance to provide high quality service to all diners, Thiessan told Degerman.
