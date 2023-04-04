April is known for its showers that bring May flowers, but in Walla Walla, the first month of spring also marks a 30-day celebration of the region's distinctive offerings.
Saturday kicked off the fourth annual Walla Walla Valley Wine Month, during which local wineries will host special events and showcase new releases.
As spring blossoms, wineries ramp up their activity by featuring live music and introducing new wines for tasting.
Wine Month is presented by Walla Walla Valley Wine, a nonprofit membership organization dedicated to promoting the local wine industry.
The organization chose April due to the re-emergence of greenery and budding on the vines, as well as the high level of activity in the wine industry during this season. Additionally, April is sandwiched between Taste Washington Wine Month in March and Oregon Wine Month in May.
In a news release, Liz Knapke, executive director for Walla Walla Valley Wine, said April was the perfect time to host the celebration.
“We selected April as Walla Walla Valley Wine Month because it presents the quintessential elements of spring in wine country," Knapke said. "We want to shine a light on this transformative time of year and all it has to offer in the region.”
As part of the observance, Walla Walla Valley Wine will run a social media campaign throughout the month. Information about the wine region such as the terroir — how a particular region's climate, soils, and terrain affect the taste of wine — and wine pairings will be posted online.
'The town will begin to buzz'
Mary Derby, founder and wine creator at DAMA Wines, expressed her excitement for the event, particularly as it marks the winery's 16th year of operation and having a tasting room on Main Street. She said the month of April is something that the winery always looks forward to.
"The town will begin to buzz with people walking the streets popping their heads into their favorite shop, tasting room or restaurant," Derby said. "New friends to old friends swing by to taste our new releases and there is just a wonderful excitement in the air."
DAMA Wines distinguishes itself by featuring labels created by women artists, thereby blending art and wine.
The winery's first event to kick off the spring season will be from April 7-9.
Derby will be on hand to pour the winery's newest vintages of Rosé of Cab Franc and Grenache Blanc. The winery will also feature tastings of the 21 GSM and Syrah, perfect for upcoming BBQ season.
While walk ins are welcome, reservations are highly suggested and can be made online at www.damawines.com/reservations or by calling 509-525-2299.
'Our little corner of Walla Walla'
Traci Garrett, the manager of the Sleight of Hand Cellars tasting room, also shared her excitement for Wine Month.
"We always look forward to Spring and the return of our loyal followers and introducing new visitors to our little corner of Walla Walla," Garrett said.
Garrett said Sleight of Hand Cellars, 1959 J B George Road, will be open every day of the week, with the added attraction of a food truck available on Saturdays. In addition, Sleight of Hand Cellars will host a Rhône wine extravaganza Saturday, April 7, 6-9 p.m.
Garrett said Sleight of Hand distinguishes itself from other wineries by encouraging visitors to bring their four-legged friends along for wine tasting.
"We have also been granted permission to have dogs on site," she said. "We are dog-friendly inside and outside, which is something we are trying to promote."
The winery also has a large green lawn for dogs and owners alike to enjoy.
A crucial month
Allan Crum, manager of Echolands Winery tasting room, said April is a crucial month for the business since it marks the start of the busy season, especially since the winery first opened in 2018.
"We're a young winery, so we're still finding our rhythm within the larger Walla Walla wine scene," Crum said. "April is definitely the start of the busy season for us, and judging by our reservations, this April is going to be significantly busier than last year."
For Crum, who has worked in the Washington wine industry since 2013, the spring kick-off is consistently his favorite among the wine big release weekends.
"The customers that are in town to pick up their Cayuse allocations tend to be really passionate about wine, so there will be lots of interesting questions and opportunities for wine-geekery," he said.
On April 28, Echolands Winery will host Grammy-nominated musician, Robbie Fulks. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at echolandswinery.orderport.net.
Crum said beyond Walla Walla Valley Wine Month, there are a ton of things to look forward to as the season progresses.
"Echolands will soon release its very first estate wine, a Semillon-Sauvignon Blanc blend from Taggart Vineyard in the SeVein project," Crum said. "Then, on the other side of the valley, construction continues on our Mill Creek winery and tasting room."
Special meaning
One of the newer wineries on the block, Dossier Wine, first opened in 2021.
So wine month holds a special meaning for Tim Lenihan, the owner of Dossier Wine, and Brandon Kubrock, the general manager of the winery.
"We spent years celebrating literally every spring kick-off weekend, every spring release, and every event," Kubrock said. "We've always been on the hospitality side of things."
He said this will be the first year as a brand they can share Dossier with everyone.
"We've always done this for others, but now we get to do it for ourselves."
Lenihan, said when he left the Walla Walla region in 2005, he always knew he would be back, but didn't know why.
That changed when COVID-19 hit. Lenihan met with Sidney Rice, former wide receiver in the NFL, and through a shared love for wine, they decided to start their own label.
"When we started, we were coming from a very consumer-based perspective," Lenihan said. "We would always think about how we would want to feel when tasting wine."
The vision for Dossier is to continue to expand the company's footprint and increase its clientele base.
"The hope is that more and more people will recognize what we are doing, and they get a chance to taste it," Lenihan said. "That's the hope with any winery."
For the winery's first Walla Walla Valley Wine Month celebration, Dossier will host a pop-up tasting April 8, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at The Kinglet on 55 W. Cherry St. For $30, wine enthusiasts can sample Dossier's latest releases while getting a sneak peek of their flagship wines that are soon to be released.
Reservations are required and can be made at dossierwine.com/events.
"Now that springtime is here it's trying to get people to come to Walla Walla," Lenihan said. "We want to see more people coming down to taste and experience the town."
"I think that at this point for Dossier, in its entirety, choosing Walla Walla as a home base had a lot to do with the community that we are in," Kubrock said. "We are very proud to be a part of that community, and we are very proud to be a part of the world-class wines that are produced in Walla Walla."
For a full list of winery hosted events for Walla Walla Valley Wine month, visit wallawallawine.com/wine-month-events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.