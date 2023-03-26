The Columbia County Board of Commissioners will interview candidates for the Columbia County Rural Library District's Board of Trustees at a meeting Monday, March 27.
The Board of Commissioners appoints members to the library board, which hires and oversees the library director.
Commissioners will interview seven applicants.
Here’s the week ahead in public meetings:
Monday, March 27
• Columbia County Board of Commissioners special meeting at 9 a.m.
311 E. Main St. in Dayton
Remote participation available by Zoom.
Agenda available at bit.ly/42CA2XM.
• Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners meeting at 1:15 p.m.
314 W. Main St., Room 203 in Walla Walla
Remote participation available by WebEx.
Agenda available at bit.ly/3JJxkqV.
• Walla Walla Civil Service Commission meeting at 4 p.m.
15 N. Third Ave. in Walla Walla
Remote participation available by Zoom.
Agenda available at bit.ly/3z1BeGR.
Tuesday, March 28
• Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners meeting at 9 a.m.
314 W. Main St., Room 203 in Walla Walla
Remote participation available by WebEx.
Agenda available at bit.ly/3JJxkqV.
• City of Walla Walla Lodging Tax Advisory Committee meeting at 4 p.m.
15 N. Third Ave. in Walla Walla
Remote participation available by Zoom.
Agenda available at bit.ly/40pDN10.
• College Place School Board meeting at 6 p.m.
31 S.E. Ash Ave. in College Place
Agenda available at bit.ly/3z4MMZP.
• City of College Place City Council meeting at 7 p.m.
629 S. College Ave. in College Place
Remote participation by Zoom, meeting livestream on the city YouTube channel.
Agenda available at bit.ly/3TJ98JH.
Thursday, March 30
• Columbia County Board of Commissioners special meeting at noon.
311 E. Main St. in Dayton
Remote participation available by Zoom.
Agenda available at bit.ly/42CA2XM.
Don’t see a meeting on this list? Notices for public meetings may be emailed to news@wwub.com.
