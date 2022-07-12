The Walla Walla Valley is in the running to be named “America’s Best Wine Region” for the third year in a row by the 2022 USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.
The winner of the award is decided entirely by public vote and the Walla Walla Valley is leading the pack of over 250 regions nationwide.
The Walla Walla Valley won the award of best wine region in both 2020 and 2021 and no region has won the award three years in a row.
It will also mark the fifth year in a row that the Walla Walla Valley will finish in at least the top 20 recognized wine regions.
Walla Walla's Long Shadows Vintners is in second place for the “Best Tasting Room” award after placing fourth in that category previously.
“We are humbled once again by the outpouring of support we have received, particularly in light of the competition, which includes many of the country’s other iconic wine regions.” Said Robert Hansen, Executive Director of Walla Walla Valley Wine.
In addition to being voted the best wine region, Walla Walla Valley was recently named as one of 22 best places to travel by Forbes magazine and as the West’s best Emerging Wine Route in the 2021 Sunset Travel Awards.
Voting continues until July 18, and anyone can cast their vote by visiting the voting page at 10best.com.
