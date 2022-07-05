Walla Walla Valley Wine has announced that Liz Knapke will take over as executive director of the organization, replacing Director Robert Hansen who is set to retire Sept. 2.
Knapke is the current director of communications and marketing for the local wine-industry booster organization, and her promotion to executive director is part of a larger succession plan that includes other staff changes, a new board president and the execution of a three-year strategic plan launched in May, according to the announcement.
Knapke has been with Walla Walla Valley Wine since 2018.
Newly appointed board President Jordan Small, manager and co-owner of Woodward Canyon Winery, said in the announcement that Knapke has done an outstanding job with the marketing programs and promotion of the organization’s brand and the region’s world-class wines.
“With her leadership, and the board’s strategic oversight, we look forward to executing our robust strategic plan and continue to grow Walla Walla Valley’s reputation in the global wine community,” Small said.
Knapke said the relationships she has forged over the last four years and her passion and collaboration with the Walla Walla Valley wine community gives her confidence that everyone will succeed together.
“The world of wine is an endless pursuit of knowledge and I love to explore and experience and learn,” Knapke said. “We had tremendously successful events in 2018 and 2019 that helped the organization and the industry grow.”
Knapke said her goal is to create consistent, proactive channels of communication for the strategic work plans and continue to garner international acclaim for the Walla Walla Valley Wine brand.
She is a graduate of Ohio State University in hospitality management previously having worked for Tyson Foods and the American Culinary Federation, according to the statement.
Knapke’s spot as director of marketing and communications manager will be filled by Shelby Pryor, who has also been with the organization since 2018 and is the current marketing and communications coordinator.
The organization will also bring on board Tracy Palmer as development manager in August.
Palmer previously worked for Blue Mountain Action Council as the fund development and marketing director.
The board and staff of Walla Walla Valley Wine consists of 90 winery members, 21 vineyard members and 62 industry and community partners, according to the release.
The organization is a nonprofit wine industry membership group whose mission is to build the Walla Walla Valley wine brand through marketing programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.