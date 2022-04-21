The executive director of Walla Walla Valley Wine and Visit Walla Walla plans to retire this fall.
Robert Hansen, who oversees both area marketing organizations, said he will step down on Sept. 2, 2022. He started at Walla Walla Valley Wine in August 2019.
He later took over as executive director for Visit Walla Walla in October 2020 because of the administrative duties and expenses that the two organizations shared.
Visit Walla Walla was between executive directors at the time, and the plan was for Hansen to take over operations until a permanent executive director could be found.
“Aligning the strategic efforts of WWVW and VWW was an important outcome of a shared service agreement,” Hansen said.
Walla Walla Valley Wine is a nonprofit membership marketing organization with the mission of building internationally recognized wines and working with wineries, vineyards and other members for the marketing of Walla Walla wines.
Visit Walla Walla helps promote and support tourism generally in the region.
The search is on for Hansen’s replacement.
In a news release, Josh McDaniels, president of the Walla Walla Valley Wine board of directors and CEO at Bledsoe Wine Estates, said the organizations have a succession plan in place and wish Hansen and his wife, Janie, well as they move back to Lake Oswego, Oregon.
“We’re happy for Robert personally and grateful for his service, leadership and vision that helped guide WWVW over the past three years.”
Hansen said part of his reason for retirement was because he felt like his home state of Oregon was “calling me back home.”
“I felt like it was time,” Hansen said.
Hansen and his wife met in the Portland area in 1989 and lived there until moving to Walla Walla three years ago.
“I really enjoy Walla Walla,” Hansen said. “We made some great friends and lived in an awesome neighborhood, but it wasn’t home.”
Hansen was instrumental in the rebranding of Walla Walla Valley Wine in early 2021 and credited for further elevating the profile of important events including Walla Walla Valley Wine Month and Celebrate Walla Walla Valley all while working through the challenges presented by the pandemic.
During Hansen’s tenure, the Valley's wine industry was recognized by Sunset magazine as the West's Best Emerging wine route and also won America’s Best Wine Region in the 2020 and 2021 USA Today Readers’ Choice Awards.
Hansen said he plans to continue his service to the community by taking on various volunteer roles, including one with Cycle Oregon.
When asked about his favorite varieties of wine, Hansen said he couldn’t pick one because he enjoys the different flavors and smells.
“My favorite varietal often changes,” Hansen said. “I like wine for the variety it offers. Wine is never boring.”
Hansen will continue his role as executive director through late summer until his official retirement in the beginning of September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.