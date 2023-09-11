Sundown Hazen, owner of Chesed Farms, has long held a vision of creating a shared space where local and small food producers can efficiently process and package their products to then be sold in the local market.
Operating a small business that specializes in growing and distributing gourmet mushrooms, Hazen said he understands the challenges of processing and packaging agricultural goods all too well.
“It’s not easy,” Hazen said. "It took time to get to where Chesed Farms is today, and it took a lot of effort."
Hazen also is a co-chair for the steering committee that is working to bring the Valley's attention to the abundance of food that is produced. The Walla Walla Valley Food System Coalition — or WWVFSC — has been working to establish a producer cooperative where ownership and management are in the hands of the community.
The coalition's objective is to set up processing facilities for various products, including freezing, freeze-drying, dehydrating, canning, smoking and juicing.
In 2017, Blue Mountain Action Council received a feasibility study created by Arrowhead Consulting on food hubs to best determine what would be the best fit for BMAC's food bank needs. The survey found that there were 25,573 acres of farmland across Walla Walla, Columbia, Garfield, Asotin and Umatilla counties.
Beyond determining the needs for the BMAC food banks, it touched on an issue for the Walla Walla area farming community that has been working to get their produce on local residents' tables. The study found that there is a lack of distribution systems for local products, something a food hub or packing and processing center could help alleviate.
"The food hub can be a number of things," Hazen said. "It could include everything from processing to storing. It could have a shared commercial kitchen and a method of distribution of products."
Hazen said a food hub would be an outlet to create more shelf stable foods from local producers to stay in the Valley, which produces an abundance of apples, cherries, asparagus and, of course, onions.
One section of the Food Hub Feasibility study states that a retail food operation — or food processing facility — could create an estimated 60 regional jobs, with $2.7 million in gross regional product and $4.4 million in sales.
"We have farms, like Hayshaker, Frog Hollow and us, that are sending food to Seattle," he said. "How do we, as a Valley, produce so much food and yet so much of it doesn't stay here?"
Price and accessibility of local products are components that Hazen said a co-packing and processing facility could help change. The WWVFSC is working to raise both awareness and funding to get the project moving forward.
People can engage with the coalition by providing raw produce, utilizing the facility for production, joining the advisory board, or becoming a cooperative member. To gauge local needs, the WWVFSC has created a survey accessible at bit.ly/3Lg76hr.
From 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, the Walla Walla County Democrats will host a meeting at 364 S. Park St., where Hazen will provide a more detailed insight into the Walla Walla Valley Food Coalition. Mauri Ingram from The Millworks, a community-led project that is creating affordable housing and a food hub in Bellingham, will also share information about their project at the meeting.
"We want to take the bounty of the Valley, from Oregon to Washington, and create shelf stable products that can be more accessible to big box stores in our own community as well as distributing it out regionally," Hazen said. "We need the community, in all its facets, to consider what this could bring to the Valley."
