The allure of home has called president and CEO of the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce Kyle Tarbet back to Twin Falls, Idaho.
On Thursday, Dec. 8, the board of the Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce in southern Idaho announced Tarbet has been hired as that organization’s new chief. He will start that position in January.
When he took the lead of the Walla Walla area chamber in February 2019, Tarbet was leaving behind an eight-year career at the Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, where he served as programs and marketing coordinator.
Returning to the familiar ZIP code means going back to the area where Tarbet grew up and to an organization he invested much time in, he said.
It’s the right move at the right time for his family, Tarbet explained.
“My daughters and I were back there for my grandmother's funeral in August, and I felt like the distance between Walla Walla and Twin Falls was too much. We haven't been able to spend enough time with the people we love, so taking this job gets us back home.”
Being a leader here during a global pandemic offered the Idaho native a tremendous opportunity for growth and skill-building.
“Working through the pandemic was such a major focus during my four years here,” Tarbet said Thursday.
Efforts to buoy businesses included asking employers what they were experiencing and what might be helpful, then transferring the information directly to elected officials to advocate for more money, simplified reopening guidelines, personal protection equipment and expanded eligibility for assistance.
“We reestablished our advocacy efforts through the crisis of COVID-19,” he said. “The chamber board and staff also used the pandemic as a time to overhaul our financial systems, launch a new website, and refine our mission.”
That period was definitely not business-as-usual, Tarbet said.
The Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce’s mission is to offer business support, provide networking opportunities and encourage economic growth. Sometimes pandemic restrictions and ripped up roads made it impossible to carry that vision out over the past few years, he said, “but we were able to help businesses affected by road construction, lobby for workforce development funding and greatly expand our relationships with regional organizations.”
Walla Walla Valley Chamber’s board president, Kim Rolfe, said she completely understands Tarbet’s desire to be closer to family but losing him on Jan. 6 won’t be easy.
“We’ve had an incredible experience with Kyle leading the chamber,” Rolfe said. “When the pandemic hit, he’d been here less than a year. He just did an incredible job and gave stellar support to businesses.”
Tarbet’s strengths in collaboration and relationship building has not only served chamber members very well, but Walla Walla and regional organizations that partner with the chamber, Rolfe said.
The chamber board has started a search for a new CEO, including within and outside the Walla Walla area.
"It’s our hope to be able to announce a person at our annual meeting in January,” Rolfe said.
Whoever that is will be lucky, Tarbet said.
“The chamber is set up really well with a focused mission, dedicated volunteers and a network of great partners. My advice would be to listen to the members and either find or create the resources they need to solve their problems. That's really what chambers do best.”
The organization and the community offered him a better understanding of how to work together and represent the needs of employers, Tarbet said.
“The people here are welcoming and very engaged in the community," he said. "They are the reason the Valley is such a great place.”
That attitude is represented by the chamber’s staff and volunteers, he added, which allows the organization to do "way more" than one of its size could be expected to accomplish.
“It has been a blessing for my family to call Walla Walla home for the past four years.”
