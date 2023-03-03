The Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Friday, March 3, that Arlene Alen will join the organization as the new CEO.
Effective May 15, Alen will replace Kathy Covey who has been serving as the interim CEO for the past month while the chamber searched for a permanent individual to take on the role.
Alen has served as executive director of The Chamber of Jefferson County, Wash., and previously served as the CEO/president of Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce in Arizona. She also has served on the Jefferson County Planning Commission as a District 1 Commissioner.
According to a news release from the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce, Alen brings extensive experience as a member of various committees, including the Economic Development Council Board of Directors, Climate Action Committee, EV Task Force, Workforce Housing Task Force and Jefferson Broadband Action Committee.
Furthermore, Alen dedicated several years to serve on the Board of PATH International, a Professional Association for Therapeutic Horsemanship, and served as president of an AZ PATH organization.
"We are thrilled to welcome Arlene to the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce," officials said in the news release. "Her extensive experience in community and economic development, combined with her passion for advocacy and her love for animals, make her an excellent fit for our organization."
