The Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce welcomed five new businesses into its membership recently.
LS Design, Walla Walla Association of Realtors, Runway Market & Sparkling Wine Bar, Equine Comfort Massage and NW Touring are now the newest members of the Chamber.
LS Design is an inventive event stylist offering luxurious event package service for the Walla Walla and surrounding area.
Walla Walla Association of Realtors helps homeowners navigate the process of buying a home and just celebrated 100 years of service in Walla Walla.
Runway Market & Sparkling Wine Bar has been open since August 2021 and, according to their website, is a “grab-and-go market and sparkling wine bar featuring fun gifts, picnic boxes, food and things for people of all ages.”
Equine Comfort Massage is a massage service for horses that also assesses the horse and its massage and stretching needs.
NW Touring is a transportation and concierge company that provides service for a variety of transportation needs such as wine tours, weddings, corporate and other communal events.
