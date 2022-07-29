It's official! The Walla Walla Valley — for the third year in a row — is America’s Best Wine Region in the 2022 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. And local Long Shadows Vintners took a top spot as best wine tasting room as well.
These awards are decided entirely through public voting, and the Walla Walla Valley prevailed in a field of 20 finalists, according to a release Friday, July 29, from affiliated nonprofits Visit Walla Walla and Walla Walla Valley Wine.
Adding to the recognition, Long Shadows Vintners, at 1604 Frenchtown Road outside Walla Walla, won America’s Best Wine Tasting Room for the first time after finishing third in the category in 2021, according to the release.
“It’s extremely gratifying to see the Walla Walla finish at the top of the list for an unprecedented third consecutive year,” Robert Hansen, outgoing executive director of Walla Walla Valley Wine, said in the release.
“From the arts, history and culture to the dining, agriculture and scenery, to, of course, the wine, there are a lot of pieces to the puzzle that makes the Walla Walla Valley America’s best wine region,” Hansen said in the announcement.
Long Shadows Tasting Room manager Karin Collisson agrees with that sentiment and gives credit to the entire wine community, which she said made it possible to win the best tasting room award.
“The award speaks to the commitment to everyone in the wine region as we are all part of this, and of course all of our supporters” Collisson said.
Collisson says she hopes the recognition will bring more visitors to Walla Walla, and that will be beneficial to everyone.
“This is not just about us,” Collisson said. “Anything we have achieved, we have done it with the entire wine community.”
In honor of the award, Long Shadows Vintners will open their library wine selections to the public, she said, a custom normally reserved for club members only.
A library wine in anything that is not a current vintage and is usually six years or older, according to Collisson.
Collisson suggests guest mention the award when visiting the tasting room, and the library wines will be available for purchase or consumption.
This is another feather in the cap for the Walla Walla Valley Wine region that has received national recognition in recent years.
On top of this being the third year in a row to win best wine region, Walla Walla Valley was named Forbes’ 22 Best Places to Travel in the U.S. in 2022 and the West’s Best Emerging Wine Route in the 2021 Sunset Travel Awards.
To learn more about the Walla Walla Valley wine region, visit wallawalla.org or wallawallawine.com.
