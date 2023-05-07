Keep a lookout in June for the voting platform for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin's Readers' Choice Awards to consider which local businesses should be recognized in their respective categories.
Rob Petersen, advertising sales director for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin, said the Readers' Choice Awards — previously known as the Best of the Best — was renamed to more accurately represent the Walla Walla Valley community, which determines the recipients of the highly sought-after business recognition.
"This year, we wanted it to reflect more on the fact that it's our readers that are voting," Petersen said. "That's why we changed the name."
Voting for the 12 groups covering 171 Readers' Choice categories, spanning various industries such as restaurants, retail and more, will be conducted online and will run from June 1 to July 21. The voting platform is expected to be operational Thursday, June 1, and readers can link to it through the Union-Bulletin website.
Some of the overall categories to vote on include customer service, legal services, nonprofit organizations, best new business, and premium dining establishments.
Businesses that receive a Readers' Choice Award will be announced and recognized at an event that is still in the planning stage. Petersen said he is anticipating between 150 and 200 people attending the event. After the event, the survey results will be announced in a special section published in the Union-Bulletin.
"Winning the Readers' Choice Award reflects the community's thoughts," Petersen said. "It gives businesses a sense of pride."
