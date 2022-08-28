Riley Clubb, a Walla Walla tech entrepreneur with roots in the wine and banking industries, has joined the Baker Boyer Bank board of directors.
Clubb is a sixth-generation member of the bank’s founding family.
“Riley’s vision, entrepreneurial experience, technical expertise and passion for Eastern Washington and Baker Boyer are unwavering. We are very fortunate to have his talents on our board,” said CEO Mark Kajita in a release.
The family-owned bank’s personnel makes decisions for the long-term and that benefit the communities they serve and their clients.
“Having family members involved in the board and operations helps them have a true understanding of client’s needs and carry on the values of the bank,” said Baker Boyer Marketing Director MaryAbigail Dills in a release.
Clubb graduated in 2009 from Whitman College and is a 2017 graduate from Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management in Cambridge.
He is co-founder of the agtech startup Harvust, which provides human resources software to farms and agriculture businesses for labor management.
His affinity for enterprising solutions was a hallmark of his term as a Walla Walla City Council member. During that term, which ran through 2021, he explored the area’s affordable housing crisis and developed possible solutions. His passion for the resulting Common Root Housing Trust continues today, according to the release.
Clubb has been a member of the bank’s Continuity and Advisory Committee since 2017 and spent two years as an investment analyst with the bank starting in 2013.
He previously worked at his family’s L’Ecole No. 41 winery, among others.
Brothers-in-law Dr. D.S. Baker and John F. Boyer founded Baker-Boyer Bank on Nov. 10, 1869, about 20 years before Washington Territory became a state.
The bank has four branches in Walla Walla and one in Yakima and in Kennewick.
