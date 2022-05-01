The grape harvest of 2021 — marked by a record-breaking heat wave — produced low yields of high-quality grapes that had a larger size and good flavor.
Dan Wampfler, the head wine maker at Abeja Winery and Inn in Walla Walla, said he’s never experienced a vintage quite like the one of 2021. Other weather extremes in the winter and spring also contributed to the low yield, he said.
“A cold January, unusual heavy wind and rain during bloom, and then the extended period of intense heat reduced yields significantly in 2021,” Wampfler said.
The 2021 harvest was similar to the 2020 harvest, both of which are considered a low yield historically, according to the Washington State Wine Commission’s annual Grape Production Report.
The report is compiled via information from all Washington state wineries that saw a combined 179,600 tons of wine grapes harvested in 2021.
In a statement released by the Washington State Wine Commission, President Steve Warner said the 2020 harvest was small “based on a myriad of factors,” but the smaller 2021 harvest was directly attributed to the historic heat wave that hit the Pacific Northwest in June of last year.
Temperatures in Walla Walla hit 116 degrees on June 29, 2021, in what was a week of extremely high temperatures for that time of year.
Growers reported that vineyards fared well during the heat wave, but it did contribute to reduced berry size and cluster size, according to the statement.
The 2021 growing season stayed hot throughout the summer and is considered one of the warmest or second warmest vintages on record depending on location. The last significant heat wave that hit the grape harvest was in 2015, according to the Wine Commission.
Cooler temperatures in September and October allowed for extended ripening, according to Warner.
“Our winemakers and growers reported the overall quality of the fruit to be fantastic with great flavor and concentration,” Warner said.
Wampfler, at Abeja, said the low yields held a silver lining.
“The aromas, flavors and concentration in all our 2021 wines, both white and red, are outstanding,” Wampfler said. “We are very excited about the quality of this vintage. We only wish we could have made more.”
All growing indicators were above average for the year including the bud break — the first stage of the vine cycle that yields grapes — or bloom and veraison, the natural color change when grapes ripen and mature.
For some varietals, such as sparkling wines, harvest began in the second week of August last year, which was ahead of the long-term average of about five to seven days, slightly ahead of historical averages according to the statement.
The brix — the measurement of soluble solid content in grapes mostly as sucrose or sugar — at harvest was also above historical averages, making for a very sweet-tasting berry for the 2021 harvest.
Each degree of brix is equal to one gram of sugar per 100 grams of grape juice.
Jay Anderson, winemaker with Foundry Vineyards, said his harvest last year was similar to Wampfler’s.
The heat wave moved his harvest timeline up by two to three weeks on average, but the general quality of the fruit at harvest was still good, he said.
“I still picked a similar ripeness level, so added sugar wasn’t an issue for me,” Anderson said.
Bobby Richards, winemaker for Seven Hills Vineyards and Winery, wasn’t completely surprised by the content of the harvest and understands that with every vintage there are unknowns, but he says he faced challenges in 2021 that he was not accustomed to.
“We have never seen a harvest with two heat spikes hit 115 degrees in the summer,” Richards said. “But we go into harvest expecting a good vintage, and so far, 2021 has turned into just that.”
Weather has played a significant role on yields the last several years, and Richards considers 2018 the last “normal” growing season when grapes bloomed and matured on expected timelines in the spring and late summer.
“I had to find more fruit to meet production demands,” Richards said. “Our yields were 25% lower than anticipated.”
Richards says it’s too early to predict what the 2022 harvest will be like, but experts should know more by early June.
The crop totals beat the 2020 haul by only 1%, but the increased size and flavor was favorable to different varieties of wine, specifically syrah and sauvignon blanc, which increased by 15% and 8% respectively.
Price averages were down $35 from 2020, and farmers received an average of $1,460 per ton in 2021.
Over 50,000 tons of grapes, or 28% of the total harvest, will be used to make cabernet sauvignon, which has been Washington’s most-produced variety since 2015.
However, the heat wave did reduce grapes harvested for cabernet by 30%, which sold at $1,900 per ton, down $190 from 2020.
Merlot and syrah rounded out the top three for red wine varietals, with 42,000 tons combined.
Chardonnay-producing grapes were second with over 25,000 tons, or 14% of the total, and sold for $900 per ton, down over $300 from 2020.
Riesling and sauvignon blanc rounded out the top three for white wines. In total, 68,715 tons of grapes used for white wines were harvested in 2021.
The Washington State Wine Commission is a government agency established in 1987 that represents every licensed winery and wine grape grower in Washington state. It is funded by the wine industry using revenues generated by grape and wine sales.
