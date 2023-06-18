Rogers Physical Therapy and Sports Performance is the new kid on the block as far as physical therapy practices in Walla Walla.
Having dedicated 12 years to serving as a physical therapist in Walla Walla, Dr. Greg Rogers honed his skills at the Walla Walla General Hospital and a private practice. However, it was only last month that his long-awaited dream of establishing his own physical therapy practice became a reality.
For Rogers, opening his own clinic at 15 Jade St. has been something that he has been looking forward to for a long time.
"Starting my own clinic has something that I have always wanted to do," Rogers said. "It really was just waiting for the right time."
He said business has been great and he is excited and ready to focus on building up his clientele numbers.
"Everything has been good so far, and patients are coming in, which is always a good sign," he said.
Rogers was raised in Southern California and relocated to Walla Walla in 2011 after earning his doctorate in physical therapy from Loma Linda University. He earned his board certification in clinical orthopedics in 2016 from the American Board of PT Specialties.
He said he grew up with a medical background, with much of his family working in the medical industry. Helping people improve their quality of life is what Rogers said drew him to becoming a physical therapist.
"I've treated patients as young as 2 months old to people who are over 101 years old. We have the ability to impact a vast number of people," he said. "It's not lifesaving and it's not urgent or emergency care, but it changes people's quality of life."
Rogers Physical Therapy and Sports Performance offers a variety of services such as physical therapy, sports performance, golf swing analysis and pitching analysis.
Rogers said there is always a need for physical therapists in communities.
"Most people get physical therapy when they know they need it," he said. "Sometimes, people don't know how badly they are hurting until they go. Educating the public on what we do and how we can help is important to me."
The physical therapy clinic is not currently taking insurance, so a referral from a doctor is not needed. The clinic is also small, so every client gets one-on-one sessions with Rogers.
"The goals that I have are to have a busy and successful practice," Rogers said. "I want to push out as much quality care and excellence as possible."
