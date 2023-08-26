Beyond the typical bricks of fries and plates of funnel cakes, patrons can expect music,fun and thrills Aug. 30 through Sept. 3 at the Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds.
A few attractions this year are new or haven't shown up at the fair for a while.
Outside the regular animal exhibits, there are a few other "wild" acts that will make an appearance this year.
Canine Stars is a stunt dog show featuring world-class dog trainers and their adopted dogs from the U.S., Canada, Mexico, The Netherlands and South Korea. They appeared on "America's Got Talent" in 2021.
The rescues of many different breeds are trained to perform impressive tricks.
"Any dog, of any breed, of any age, with any past — can achieve greatness. We support and promote rescue & adoption," their website says. "Our aim is to inspire and educate youth. We share heartwarming rescue stories about our dogs, and we demonstrate how teamwork makes the impossible possible for the 'underdog.'"
The pups will have daily shows starting at 3:30 p.m. north of the Expo Building.
Barnyard Racers are more than just pig races. In addition to oinkers, they race goats, sheep, ducks, turkeys, chickens and geese.
Shows are about 20 minutes long and feature four to five sets of racing animals.
The humans in charge pick audience members to be cheerleaders. Crowds are divided into color sections to root for their corresponding racer.
Daily shows starting at noon will take place at the Many Waters Lawn Area.
A Walk on the Wild Side is an organization that displays exotic animal species.
Ambassador animals attend public events such as the fair, and some are available for visitors to touch and hold. The show can be seen daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. in Barn 2.
There were multiple new attractions at the 2022 fair that are making their way back this year, including Hillia Hula Hoop Extraordinaire.
Her hula hoop show is filled with audience participation and interaction. She will appear daily starting at 6 p.m., strolling through the fairgrounds and performing about three shows per day.
Members of the Throw Zone, featuring stunts, laughs and displays of balance and dexterity, will stroll through the fairgrounds starting at 4:30 p.m. daily and perform about four shows per day.
Max Power, a 9-foot-tall LED-lit robot, will be visible from across the fairgrounds, walking, talking and dancing. He will appear daily starting at 4:30 p.m.
Dangerous Feats of Comedy will return this year with their blend of comedy, juggling, strength and balance. They will appear daily starting at 4:30 p.m.
The food court, featuring all things deep fried and delicious, will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and from 11 a.m. to midnight Friday through Sunday at the Community Center.
Vendors will be set up inside the Pavilion for your shopping and consulting needs.
A classic car show is scheduled from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1 and Saturday, Sept. 2. The show can be viewed behind the Pepsi Stage at the County Fairgrounds. Similarly, a motorcycle show from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3 will happen behind the Pepsi Stage.
The Beach Boys are headlining the fair with a concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the P1FCU Arena. Ticket prices range from $55-$82 plus fees.
For a full list of music lineups visit wallawallafairgrounds.com.
The 2023 Walla Walla Valley Honda Demolition Derby will start at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at the P1FCU Arena. Ticket prices range from $26-$34.
From Friday, Sept. 1, through Sunday, Sept. 3, bareback riding, steer wrestling and barrel racing will take place at the PRCA Rodeo at the P1FCU Arena. Tickets range from $18-$25 and a rodeo package can be purchased for $60 which covers all three nights of PRCA rodeo and includes gate admission. Events start at 6:30 p.m. each day.
A four-day event package that includes admission to the Demolition Derby and all three PRCA Rodeo events plus gate admission can be purchased for $90.
The PRCA Rodeo will be televised this year, a first for the Walla Walla Fair. It will be available on the Cowboy Channel, which is a cable TV network as well as an online streaming service.
At 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, the 2023 Grand Parade will wind its way through downtown Walla Walla.
It will head east on Alder from Fourth Ave. to Spokane, north on Spokane to Main, and west on Main to Seventh Ave., according to parade organizer Dan Aycock.
The kids' parade will gather between Palouse and Spokane on Main St. and head west on Main St. to Seventh Ave.
This year's parade marshals are Dick and Mary Hanson.
Dick and Mary were the Southeastern Washington Fair Parade chairs from 1977-1997. Until recently, they made all the barnwood frames for the Fair Court portraits displayed in the Pavilion.
They have had two daughters on the Fair Court, and three who participated in the Wagonettes Drill Team.
The Hansons now spend their time chasing 10 grandchildren and two great-grandkids.
The Davis Shows Carnival will be at the fairgrounds for the duration of the event.
A county fair wouldn't be complete without livestock and other exhibitors competing for the coveted grand champion ribbons. This year's fair has more than 60 types of exhibits.
Last year's Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days garnered praise from Washington Fairs Commissioner Greg Stewart.
"The Walla Walla County Fair is a great example of what a county fair should be," he said, "It has presence of tradition, family values and support by the community is very obvious as one travels the grounds."
The theme for this year is "Fun in Fairadise."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.