Unemployment rates have dropped from February to March in Walla Walla County.
The state's Employment Security Department recently released data indicating a 4.6% unemployment rate for March, compared to February's 6.2% unemployment rate.
All unemployment rates reported are not seasonally adjusted.
The March unemployment rate represents neither an increase nor decrease compared to March 2022, when the rate stood at 4.6%.
The adjusted unemployment rate for Columbia County was 5.4% in March, which represents a decrease compared to the March 2022 number, which was 6.4%.
In both Walla Walla and Columbia counties, the unemployment rates decreased.
Ajsa Suljic, regional labor economist for the Washington state Employment Security Department, said while the numbers for Walla Walla County have been stable throughout the year, the Columbia County unemployment rate dropped by "one whole percent."
"From month to month, there are a lot of seasonal factors that play a role in that," Suljic said. "When we look more over the year, we see a little bit more of a trend of things that got better or worse."
In Walla Walla County there was a 200-nonfarm job gain from February to March totaling 30,300 jobs.
"Both private and government added 100 jobs each," Suljic said. "Most of the industries in Walla Walla County remained unchanged. What contributed to growth was construction, adding 100 jobs."
Other industries that have added jobs include leisure and hospitality and health care.
"Industries, for example private educational services, decreased by 100 jobs and food and manufacturing decreased by 100 jobs," she said. "Those kind of evened out the growth."
Suljic said that from March 2022 to March 2023, 400 nonfarm jobs were added, which she considered good news.
"Overall, the area is doing pretty well with stable and steady growth," Suljic said. "There was some really nice movement in March, and we are looking forward to April to see how well employment does with spring season hiring."
State report
According to the Employment Security Department comprehensive report, job growth in Washington's economy softened in March only adding 1,500 seasonally adjusted jobs. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased slightly to 4.5% in March, going down from the February unemployment rate of 4.6%.
Job growth was highest among the leisure and hospitality sector, adding 1,800 jobs in March. The education and health services sectors saw the second largest increase in jobs, all in the area of social assistance.
Construction employment fell by 3,600, with 2,700 jobs lost by specialty trade contractors.
Unemployment rates were lower in March in 18 states, higher in the District of Columbia, and stable in 32 states, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on April 21.
The national seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased slightly in March from 3.6% to 3.5%. For comparison, the revised national unemployment rate for March 2022 was 3.6%.
Paul Turek, Employment Security Department's state economist, said in a news release that more time is needed to determine what direction the job market in the state is headed.
"Nonfarm payroll employment growth slowed in March after having expanded at a rapid pace in recent months,” Turek said. "The pause in hiring could either be temporary or a sign that labor market conditions are loosening."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.