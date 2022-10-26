Larger wineries in parts of rural Walla Walla County may soon be able to operate full-service restaurants and more easily develop short-term lodging units, if zoning codes are changed.
Opponents say those developments would harm relatively quiet rural areas by increasing traffic, noise and other problems.
But Yellowhawk Resort and Sparkling House has requested that the county change its zoning codes, contending such development is already possible, but only under a complicated process that has fewer guardrails.
A simpler, more responsible approach is needed, said Dan Thiessen, co-owner and managing partner of the resort.
The resorts seeks to build overnight lodging and a restaurant, which it says would draw more tourism to the area.
“If and when we get this approved and built out, there’s nothing like it anywhere in Eastern Washington,” said Dan Thiessen, co-owner and managing partner of the resort. “We feel it would be a unique opportunity.”
A public hearing has been set at 1:30 p.m. on Monday before the Board of County Commissioners to allow the public to weigh in on the possible code amendments.
Codes and zones
Specifically, the requested amendment would allow for Type 3 wineries, which allow for restaurants and significantly more overnight lodging, to be developed in the county’s rural residential five-acre (RR-5) zones.
Those zones serve as a buffer between rural and more dense residential areas, and lots within them must generally be at least five acres. If allowed, type 3 wineries would need to be on least 20 acres.
Most of the RR-5 zones surround the cities of Walla Walla and College Place, with smaller areas in Burbank and near Touchet.
The county is considering allowing the proposed developments with conditional use permits, meaning even if the amendment was accepted, a proposed Type 3 winery would need to be individually approval by the county Hearing Examiner.
The conditional use process is intended to ensure development is compatible with the character of an area, is supported by adequate facilities such as roads and doesn’t create a nuisance or safety hazard, among other conditions.
Type 3 wineries would be able to operate a restaurant and up to 1.5 units per acre of overnight lodging, such as cottages. Among other restrictions, at least 25% of the overall project site must remain undeveloped for agricultural or other uses.
This isn’t the first time a winery has applied for Type 3 wineries to be allowed in this kind of rural-residential zone. Abeja Winery & Inn went through a similar process in 2018.
But Yellowhawk is pursuing a code amendment that would allow this type of development in all RR-5 zones, Thiessen said.
“We feel that the county as a whole has an opportunity to create the guidelines and parameters for the entire county and not just our specific site,” Thiessen said.
“We’re not the only ones in the county looking to do this. We see a huge need in the market for overnight accommodations.”
County code already allows most Type 3 winery development, but in a complicated, scattershot way, he argued.
The 84-acre estate located south of College Place, which currently offers short-term lodging in an eight-bedroom estate and a one-bedroom pool house, could already develop additional lodging units under existing code.
Existing county code allows bed and breakfasts in rural areas with up to 10 units on a five-acre lot, a higher density than allowed for Type 3 wineries.
In case the amendment fails, Yellowhawk is simultaneously applying for conditional use permits to build bed and breakfast facilities under the existing code. If 84-acre estate was split up into 16 five-acre lots, up to 10 units could be built on each lot as separate bed and breakfasts, allowing the business to accomplish much of the same goal.
However, while this path is available to Yellowhawk, it isn’t ideal for several reasons, Thiessen said.
First, there are no explicit requirements for preserving agricultural areas with bed and breakfasts, while a Type 3 winery would better protect the rural nature of the area, Thiessen said.
Trying to achieve the same goal through existing county code would also be onerous and complicated.
“Under one application, we get all of the uses under one review,” Thiessen said. “We find that to be more beneficial for the county as a whole.”
Addressing concerns
The county has heard a litany of concerns from the public, both about the proposal in general and Yellowhawk in specific.
Concerns, including from some neighbors of the resort, argue that noise from Yellowhawk’s guests and events already affects residents and would only get worse with additional development.
While Thiessen acknowledged that Yellowhawk may have garnered a reputation for disruptive noise levels, he also argued that these occurred under previous owners. Its current owners purchased the property Dec. 30, 2020, and have received no noise complaints since, Thiessen said.
An engineering firm was hired to monitor noise at the resort in August during its largest event of the year, he said, and found that even in this “worst-case scenario,” the noise was below the decibel limit set by the county.
“Can we, even though we are within guidelines, can we direct speakers differently, can we turn them down a bit, can we get live readings?” Thiessen proposed. “We’ll pursue those angles to see if we can further limit concerns.”
Other concerns about the property’s water use, as well as its effects on traffic and wildlife, would need to be addressed by the Hearing Examiner before a Type 3 winery would be approved, he added.
“We’re trying to be open to the concerns of the neighbors, but some of those things are best left up to the experts,” he said.
During an Oct. 17 meeting of the Walla Walla County Commission, commissioners expressed an understanding of the concerns raised by residents, but also echoed that Yellowhawk could already apply for much of the same development.
Commissioner Todd Kimball and Greg Tompkins noted, however, that the conditional use permit was not a perfect process.
“The CUPs are not always watched closely to make sure they’re following the CUP guidelines,” Kimball said. “(Enforcement is) complaint driven, not watched closely enough to see the problem on our own.”
