Walla Walla County Fairgrounds is ready for a packed season, especially for its signature event, Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days, which is just over 70 days away.
"We are in very good shape as far as our budgets are concerned," said Greg Lybeck, the fairgrounds manager. "We are doing a good job financially, probably better than we ever have."
Lybeck, who has more that 27 years of experience in the fair and events industry, was formerly the assistant fair manager/general manager of the Central Washington State Fair and managed the Yakima SunDome. He has been in his Walla Walla County role for two years.
Lybeck said he plans to start a reserve revenue fund, which is the first time the fairgrounds has been able to do that. He said the fairgrounds wants to put close to $100,000 a year in the fund for future use.
A lot of updates have been made to improve the fairgrounds such as a rodeo viewing platform deck, fencing and new LED lighting in the education building. Plans for lighting updates in the barns are in the works.
"The new deck has been kind of life changing for us," Lybeck said. "The revenue generated from that has been amazing."
He said the viewing platform is generating about $350,000 per year for the fairgrounds.
The event center also has been busy. He said through April, booking for the fairgrounds was up 100% compared to the same period last year. In June alone there are 39 "event days," which are classified as any event booked on any day.
Future events include a Latino Heritage Festival on Saturday, June 24, a Pink Ribbon Classic Horse Show on Saturday, July 15, and a monster truck show that runs Friday, July 28 to July 30.
Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days starts Wednesday, Aug. 30, and extends through Sept. 3. Among the attractions is a Beach Boys Concert on its opening day, three nights of PRCA Rodeo starting Sept. 1, the Demolition Derby on Thursday, Aug. 31, the Davis Shows Carnival, and various other performances scheduled throughout the fair.
Lybeck said the fair is by far the biggest generator of revenue for the fairgrounds. Last year, Brothers Osborne and Jackson Dean performed, and in 2021 Chicago preformed drawing in an audience of almost 5,000 people.
"We're really utilizing our grandstands," he said. "I really think it's probably our biggest moneymaker."
He said revenue from the Beach Boys ticket sales are at the same level as when ticket sales concluded for the Brothers Osborne concert. The Chicago concert is the most comparable in terms of ticket sales for the fairgrounds, although the tickets were technically on sale for two years because of pandemic cancellations.
One of the biggest challenges Lybeck said he is facing in his role of managing the fairgrounds is labor. Labor rates have gone up and the fair hours are long, usually running from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
"We've got an exceptionally good team that works really hard each year to make sure everything runs smoothly and successfully," he said. "We are so lucky to have as many volunteers and staff members as we do."
Last year, the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds staff won several awards such as the Best Overall Advertising Campaign at the Washington State Fair Convention, Best Digital Ad Campaign for International Affairs at the 100,000 people or less level and the Best Outdoor Advertising Campaign at the International Affairs Convention.
Lybeck said he is happy with how everything is going with the fairgrounds and is excited about the future.
"We are looking to grow the fairgrounds," he said. "I think we are in a really good position to do that."
