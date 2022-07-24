For the third year in a row, the Walla Walla Corn Maze will not open this autumn.
The Filan family announced the news on Facebook in June, but Katy Filan decided to close her post for comments.
Last year, too many people weighed in with negative comments, she said, giving little to no consideration of the difficulty or reasoning behind their decision.
“People don’t know everything that goes on in everybody’s lives. I don’t choose to put all that on Facebook, and people don’t understand.”
It’s no secret to Katy and Stace Filan, their children and their relatives, that the corn maze business founded in 2000 on the Filan farm is a highly popular activity in the community — one that’s been sorely missed since the last guests drove away at the end of October 2019.
That was that until the next season, or so everyone thought. The COVID-19 pandemic that arrived here in March 2020 brought state-mandated compliance rules that closed nonessential businesses that year.
Other factors came into play in 2021, and the maze stayed closed.
On behalf of the operation, Katy Filan announced the family’s decision on social media last year.
“After much careful consideration, we have decided to wait until next year to open the corn maze. This wasn’t a decision easily made, so please understand that. We are using this time to make much-needed repairs on our buildings and appreciate your patience while we work toward getting the maze ready for next year so we can come back strong! Thank you for your understanding and support. We appreciate every one of you and look forward to welcoming you back next year!”
The corn maze, which has grown into a beloved family tradition for many residents and visitors to the area, was initially embarked upon with few expectations, recalled Katy Filan, who celebrated her first wedding anniversary by working on the new project.
The hope then was that enough people would show up to make all the effort worth it, she said.
“Since then, we’ve been surprised at the people who keep coming back, and now kids who have grown up are now bringing their kids.”
Much credit goes to employees who have worked hard year after year in all kinds of weather, Katy Filan said.
Now, however, Washington’s minimum wage is $14.49 per hour, up from $13.69 per hour last year. That makes a big impact on the total budget, with an average of 20 to 25 employees on payroll during the bulk of corn maze season. That number doubles during “scary season,” when customers can opt to get the corn scared out of them via a cast of zombies, ghouls and other unsavory characters the last three weeks of October.
Up to 15 Filan family members, including Katy and Stace’s three children, often work nearly for free for the hundreds of hours they put into the enterprise to ensure their employees get paid, Katy Filan explained.
Depending on the fall weather, about 11,000 visitors come to the maze annually, paying up to $8 each for admission, but the family invests about $60,000 each year to develop and run it, she said.
What seems to be hard to convey to the public is that the Filans are true farmers, raising crops of wheat and garbanzo beans. The only corn grown is strictly for the maze.
Farmers everywhere have faced unprecedented costs for fertilizer, seed, fuel and supplies; 2022’s prices followed a similar 2021 price hike.
That fact hasn’t played a significant role in the decision not to open this year, although the Filans wondered if folk would be able to absorb the fuel costs to reach the property off Five Mile Road, which branches off Mill Creek Road on the eastern outskirt of Walla Walla.
Getting there has been made more complex by extensive road work on Five Mile, expected to go through mid-November.
The real nemesis is this year’s late spring that pushed back planting time, and a long list of tasks to tackle deferred maze maintenance, Katy Filan said.
“Everything is so far behind from the cooler weather and rain this year, which also means not a lot of extra time to be putting in all the hours needed to prep the maze.”
That work includes rebuilding the haunted house section — high winds just destroy the structure, she said — and revamping the concession stand.
In the meantime, farming is hard and constant work, and that work is what provides for most of the family’s living expenses. It must come first, Katy Filan said.
“My husband is busy, he doesn’t sit around, and he only has two hands. He gets up early and comes home late … He’s already worn out just from harvest.”
Not to mention the maze requires work from May’s corn planting to November’s clean up. People, she said, have no clue how many hours and months of work it takes to create a few weeks of fun for other people.
“It’s a ton of stress because you’re completely relying on Mother Nature,” Katy Filan said.
Still, that doesn’t stop the harsh and uninformed opinions that sprout up on the fertilizer provided by social media from those unhappy about the family’s decision, she said.
“I don’t have the patience for that. Social media has taken a negative turn, and I don’t think it’s the best thing ever invented. I don’t do drama, and I am not going to listen to someone bash my family.”
COVID-19 also continues to be a temperamental part of the consideration. Not only does the presence of the virus call for extra safety measures to keep maze workers and customers safe, if stringent restrictions return there is a risk that any accidental infraction would get called in to authorities, which can mean a big fine, she said.
Despite everything, there is no plan to close Walla Walla Corn Maze permanently, Katy Filan said.
“We’re hoping to open in 2023. We hope we have time to make all the repairs, that takes time and money. We’re hoping for a good harvest, and that also takes time and money.”
