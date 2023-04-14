Walla Walla Community College and WorkSource Walla Walla are hosting a career and internship networking event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 25.
Kim Hamann, career services specialist at Walla Walla Community College, said the event at the WWCC Water and Enviromental Center, 640 Water Center Drive, is open to both students and community members. She said she is excited about the event and hopes prospective employees will attend, even if they are not necessarily looking for a job.
"It's really good practice for people to network," Hamann said. "We like to market it to the students to get them into the frame of mind of thinking for the future. Even if they're in their first quarter of college, they can still take the opportunity to interact with employers and research what kind of job they're interested in."
Prospective employees will have the opportunity to engage with representatives from diverse industries at the event, including agriculture, education, social services, finance and banking, government, communications, viticulture and more.
Hamann said there is a wide range of employment opportunities at the career and internship networking event with full-time, part-time, temporary summer positions and internships available.
A full list of employers who will be at the event is available at bit.ly/404YHSz.
"The benefits of these events are two-fold," Hamann said. "On one hand it is so important for students and job seekers to get exposure to employers that are out there and start networking. On the other hand, it's great for our employers to meet our students and our community members."
Additionally, WorkSource is offering two prep sessions to help attendees learn valuable job securing techniques, such as how to dress for an interview, how to create a strong resume, how to research potential employers and other skills.
The free prep sessions are available both in-person and online. The first in-person session will be 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, in Computer Lab 115 at the community college. The second session will be conducted virtually from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, April 20.
To register, call 509-527-4393 or visit bit.ly/3KstWkD.
