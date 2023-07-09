The Walla Walla MSA, a combined look at unemployment rates and labor area summaries between Walla Walla and Columbia counties, saw positive growth and stability in May.
Ajsa Suljic, regional labor economist for the Washington State Employment Security Department, said in a news release that the not seasonally adjusted labor force remained steady with about 32,600 individuals employed in those counties.
Suljic said compared to the previous year, there has been a slight increase in the labor force.
The number of unemployed individuals in the Walla Walla MSA (metropolitan statistical area) was 948, which was a significant decrease — 17.4% — from April 2023 numbers.
Suljic said there are more job opportunities and a higher likelihood of people finding employment in the Walla Walla MSA compared to May of last year.
Walla Walla County had a 2.9% unemployment rate and Columbia County had a 3.1% unemployment rate in May 2023. The Washington state seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for May was 4.1% and the nationwide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.7%.
In terms of nonfarm wage and salary employment, the Walla Walla MSA increased by 0.3% over a 12-month period, which Suljic said indicated steady growth and stability in various sectors.
She said employment sectors such as the mining, logging and construction sectors remained stable and manufacturing exhibited growth as well. The sector that saw a notable decline over the course of the year was the financial activities sector, which experienced a decline of 10% of job growth.
"Overall, the labor market in Walla Walla Metro demonstrated positive trends and stability in May 2023," Suljic said. "The decrease in unemployment, steady growth in employment, and sector-specific changes highlight a resilient economy with opportunities for job seekers. While some sectors experienced fluctuations, the overall trajectory suggests a favorable environment for economic growth and development in the region."
