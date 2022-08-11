Walla Walla City Council members voted unanimously Wednesday, Aug. 10, to approve a shoreline permit for the remodel of the old Macy’s building at 54 E. Main St.
City planner Jon Maland presented the project to the council and said though the planning commission already approved a permit on July 11, a shoreline permit was needed because the project is within 200 feet of Mill Creek.
Only the City Council can grant shoreline permits.
According to the application filed on May 13 with the city’s planning department, the property’s developer is listed as 54 East Main LLC, and Joshua Hurlburt of Lake Tapps, Washington (near Tacoma), is named as the registered agent.
Maland told the council that the planning commission held a public hearing on the proposed remodel and received no feedback — for or against the project — from the public.
Filed documents show the developer wants to “convert the former department store to retail and extended-stay hotel uses. Added improvements include a private terrace and open courtyard.”
It’s the terrace and the open courtyard that made the shoreline permit necessary, Maland told the council.
“Typically, when someone does a remodel downtown or interior work, it doesn’t trigger a shoreline permit (requirement),” Maland said.
“But when this came forward in a pre-application meeting … this idea of taking the roof off of this open courtyard, that raised to the level of a shoreline substantial development permit.”
In addition to the extended-stay hotel, the project will retain retail space at street level. Maland said shops or restaurants could move in.
