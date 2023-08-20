MILTON-FREEWATER — The Walla Walla Cheese Company is making cheddar that is earning national recognition.
Co-owner of the cheese making operation, Andrea Adams, said although Walla Walla Cheese Company is a kitchen hobby "turned a little bit crazy," she wouldn't change a thing about how they make their cheese.
"This ... this just sort of happened," Adams said as she glanced at the Walla Walla Cheese Company store front.
Wheels of delectable cheese sit on display in a special cheese cave and bags of cheese curds, flavored cheddar and smoked gouda line the cold display cases. An employee slings ice cream cones to customers as they make their choice of what sweet flavor to pick.
It has taken eight years to achieve this vision for the Adams family who has more to worry about than just cheesemaking.
Andrea Adams is a 24-hour, large-animal vet in Walla Walla and her husband, Jeff, works at a heifer ranch in Hermiston. The couple owns and operates their 40-acre farm that is complete with cows, chickens and horses all the while running the Walla Walla Cheese Company.
"We don't get a lot of sleep," Adams said. "Cheese making requires early mornings and dedication. We always have plenty to do."
National award
Walla Walla Cheese Company took home a third-place medal in the "cheddar with flavor" category at the 2023 American Cheese Competition. This competition was also the company's debut.
"It was so exciting to win this award," Adams said. "We are very happy and very honored."
According to the American Cheese Society, the annual judging and competition is the largest of its kind for American-made cheeses. Walla Walla Cheese Company entered six cheeses into the competition, carefully packing 10-pound hunks to be shipped to Minneapolis, Minnesota.
All cheese was anonymously judged on both technical and aesthetic aspects. A minimum of 5 to 10 pounds is required by the society for proper cheese judging.
According to the society's website, all of the leftover cheese is donated to a charitable organization.
"The reason we really even entered was because the National Cheese Society hosted their national meeting in Portland, which we went to," she said. "We saw the awards ceremony and thought, what's the harm?"
Besides a wildly large charge on shipping 60 pounds of cheese across the country, the third-place medal seems to have paid off.
"We were driving to a family reunion when we got the news," Adams said. "The Oregon Cheese Guild told us that they had just picked up our award and both my husband and I were smiling from ear to ear. We were so happy."
The American Cheese Society received 1,454 entries in 120 categories and awarded 370 medals in the 2023 competition.
'Kitchen hobby gone wild'
So, what is the secret to national award-winning cheese? Local ingredients. All the cheese starts with milk from the jersey cattle out at Creamline Farms. From there, the Adamses' imagination runs wild.
From cheddar with hints of coffee made with beans from Walla Walla Roasters, wine infused cheese from local vineyards, or a cheese made with Walla Walla Sweet Onions, Walla Walla Cheese Company is akin to a mad scientist making concoctions in a laboratory. Sparkling Cheddar, the flavor that took third place, was created from a local champagne.
"My husband, the cheesemaker, is really not afraid to try new things," Andrea Adams said. "If a cheese flops, then we have what I like to call chicken cheese, which goes to our hens. Unless you try, then you are never going to know and if you've never made chicken cheese, then you haven't made enough cheese."
Three years ago, Adams said she and her husband decided to make ice cream. With flavors made with Klicker Strawberrys and Lampson blueberry's, the cheese company highlights almost every aspect of agriculture the Walla Walla Valley has to offer. She said the ice cream side of the business has really taken off with people usually coming in for a treat.
"In the back of our minds we were always just kind of hoping we would win something," Adams said. "There were hundreds of cheeses entered and we are just a little tiny kitchen hobby gone wild. We are so happy with the way that everything has turned out, from making the decision to live in the Valley to making something we love. It has all been amazing."
